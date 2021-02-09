Clayton Jenny scored 29 points, including a 12-of-15 performance from the line, to lead Whitewater past visiting Watertown Luther Prep 87-75 in boys basketball action Monday night.
Connor Coombs added 26 points, Drew Hanson had 13 and Konner Knauf had 11 points as the Crimson Tide improved to 19-4.
EDGERTON 87, LUTHER PREP 75
Luther Prep (75)—Shevey, 6-2-17; Lawernz, 2-0-6; Balge, 8-8-28; Guse, 1-0-3; Koelpin, 4-2-10; Montgomery, 2-0-4; Fitzsimmons, 1-0-3; Barmann, 1-2-4. Totals: 25-14-75.
Edgerton (87)—Knauf, 4-3-11; Jenny, 8-12-29; D. Hanson, 3-5-6; coombs, 8-4-26; Fox, 2-4-8. Totals: 25-28-87.
Luther Prep;33;42—75
Edgerton;33;54—87
3-point goals—LP 11 (Shevey 3, Lawrenz 2, Balge 4, Guse 1, Fitzsimmons) E 9 (Coombs 6, D. Hanson 2, Jenny 1. Free throws missed—LP 9, E 9. Total fouls—LP 29, E 19. Fouled out—Lawrenz, Montgomery.
- Evansville 68, Cambridge 48—Mason Miller scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers in the first half, as Evansville improved tp 15-2.
Ryan Thompson added 12 ponits and Tyr Severson had 10 in the victory.
Whitewater 70, Clinton 29 — Carter Brown knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Whippets past Clinton, 70-29, in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Monday.
Senior forward Jake Martin finished 6-7 from the field, good for 12 points. Whitewater jumped out to a 43-7 halftime lead and cruised from there.
WHITEWATER 70, CLINTON 29
Clinton 7 22 — 29
Whitewater 43 27 — 70
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Aron 2 2-2 7, C. Brown 6 3-4 18, S. Brown 1 0-0 3, Grosinske 1 1-2 4, Hintz 3 0-0 9, Martin 6 0-2 12, Nickels 2 0-0 4, Tillman 2 2-3 6, Zimdars 2 2-2 7. Totals 25 10-15 70.
3-pointers: WW 10 (Aron, C. Brown 3, S. Brown, Grosinske, Hintz 3, Zimdars). Total fouls: WW 13
GIRLS
- McFarland 71, Whitewater 39—Senior guard Kacie Carollo led all scorers with 24 points, but it was the McFarland girls basketball team earning a Rock Valley Conference win on Monday.
Carollo made three 3-pointers and went a perfect 3-3 from the free-throw line.
McFARLAND 71, WHITEWATER 39
McFarland;34;37— 71
Whitewater;20;19— 39
McFARLAND (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fortune 2 0-0 4, Butler 4 2-2 12, B. Kirch 4 0-0 9, A. Kirch 3 0-0 9, L. Lonigro 1 0-0 3, Hillebrandt 8 0-0 18, Goecks 1 0-0 2, Mallegni 5 3-3 14.
WHITEWATER — Hill 1 0-1 2, Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Kilar 1 1-2 4, Carollo 9 3-3 24, DePorter 0 2-2 2, Juoni 1 2-2 4.