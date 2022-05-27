When (then) Alexis Terry attended Janesville Craig High School and Northern Illinois University, any description of shots, blocks and assists pertained to the soccer pitch.
That’s because Terry was a two-time All-Big Eight Conference pick for the Cougars and a four-year starter for the Huskies.
Now, Alexis Sheldon has a new sport to which she can apply those terms.
The 38-year-old Janesville resident is one of a handful of volleyball referees in Wisconsin—only three women—to have earned certification as a USA Volleyball national referee.
She earned the certificate during a pressure-packed, three-day evaluation process at a Girls 18 National tournament in Phoenix last month.
It was like going through a three-day, seven-match test to get a driver’s license, but with several examiners watching your every move.
“They sit there and they critique every single thing that you do,” Sheldon said. “So when you think you had a good match, you sit down with them, and they ask, “Why did you call this? What were you thinking? Tell me what you saw.”
“It’s very, very, very intense. It’s very, very stressful.”
Sheldon passed, attaining a significant milestone in her career of nearly 10 years as a volleyball official.
“It’s the highest level of USVA certification before you get into the international certification,” Sheldon said. “It just means I’m at the top of my game and I can officiate all age groups.”
Rick Jones of Janesville, a longtime volleyball official, got Sheldon interested in the sport. Jones was looking for an officiating partner and initially approached one of Sheldon’s best friends.
“He knew she played volleyball at Craig, so he asked her,” Sheldon said. “But she was moving to Tennessee. I don’t know how she thought of me, but she threw my name into the hat.”
Sheldon had umpired tennis matches with her mother during high school, so she didn’t hesitate to take up a new sport.
Sheldon’s first match with Jones was a high school match. Jones was the “up” referee, covering the net. He told Sheldon—the “down” referee—to just keep her eyes open for violations, substitutions, and timeouts.
“He said just focus on one thing and gradually everything else will just come,” Sheldon said.
And everything has come together, as her national certificate demonstrates. Still, the fast-moving sport of volleyball presents constant challenges.
“Every time there is contact with the ball, there are so many decisions you have to make instantaneously,” Sheldon said. “You have to decide whether the contact itself was legal, who contacted the ball, where they were when the contacted it. And this is every time the ball is touched.
“That’s maybe something observers don’t realize. We make thousands of decisions every match. And they’re made instantaneously.”
One of her career highlights was working a University of Wisconsin women’s match this spring. The Badgers, who won the NCAA Division I national championship in December, played four matches this spring, with one at the UW Field House against the University of Illinois-Chicago on April 2.
Although the match was an exhibition, admission was free and throngs of UW fans used the opportunity to salute the national champions. That meant there were more spectators than Sheldon was accustomed to.
“It initially was pretty nerve-wracking,” Sheldon said. “I knew it was a spring match, but I also knew there would be a crowd of people there.
“It was fantastic,” she said. “It felt natural up there, which is kind of fun.”
Sheldon, who lives in Janesville with her husband, Rick, and their stepdaughter, has a heavy workload. In addition to her busy schedule of volleyball matches in the fall and winter, she works as a sign-language interpreter at Madison La Follette High School and also works at the Nike Store at Johnson Creek.
Now that she has her national certificate, Sheldon said she likely would be officiating more college matches and fewer high school events.
Jones is grooming a new partner for his high school matches.
Sheldon’s top mentor is Pati Rolf, the USA Volleyball director of officials. Sheldon met Rolf while working club tournaments in Wisconsin. Rolf has worked two Olympics—in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and last summer in Tokyo.
“That blew my mind,” Sheldon said of Rolf’s Olympic experience. “I automatically wanted to be her.
“That’s kind of an end-game dream of mine, whether it’s officiating, line judging, scoring, just being there in some capacity.”
Ten years ago, Sheldon wouldn’t have dreamt she would be a volleyball official. Now she has an Olympic dream.