Total enrollment in the Janesville School District dropped by 82 students this year, but enrollment in 4-year-old kindergarten and the district’s net gain in open enrollment both increased.
The numbers are based on the annual pupil count conducted statewide on the third Friday in September. Enrollment statistics affect how much state aid school districts receive.
On Tuesday, district Director of Student Services Kim Peerenboom told the school board that overall enrollment has been declining for several years but that “one of the positives is that we continue to grow our P4J numbers.”
The district started P4J, its 4-year-old kindergarten program, 11 years ago. There are now 19 sites throughout the city that house P4J classes.
This year, 700 students enrolled in the program, up from 623 last year. It’s the most students the program has ever had, P4J coordinator Angela Lynch said.
Another area of growth for the district is in open enrollment.
Open enrollment allows students to attend schools outside their home districts. This year, 577 students enrolled in to the district compared to 397 Janesville students who left.
That’s a net gain of 180 students, the most for Janesville since the P4J program began.
Janesville’s dip in total enrollment aligned with a drop in the city’s population at the end of the last decade. But the birth rate began to pick up starting in 2012, and those children are beginning to arrive in 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten classrooms.
The Janesville School District isn’t the only one in the area dealing with declining enrollment. Eight of the 14 districts in Rock and Walworth counties had decreases from last school year to this one, and over five years, nine of the 14 saw their enrollment numbers decline.
Districts get almost $7,000 in state aid per pupil, so enrollment numbers matter. To make sure districts don’t have to absorb a significant loss of funding in any one year, state school aid is based on a three-year rolling average.
In addition, enrollment numbers make up just one part of the state aid equation; the state considers a bevy of other factors in determining how much money each district gets.
