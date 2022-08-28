JANESVILLE
The 2022 high school girls volleyball season tipped off this weekend with the annual two-day Cougars/Vikings Classic at Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.
Sauk Prairie went 11-0 to win the 14-team tournament, with Brodhead finishing second.
Craig finished sixth with a 7-4 record, while Parker was 0-11.
The Cougars went 5-1 on Friday but were 2-3 on Saturday.
Craig first-year coach Emily Collas was pleased with her team’s performance.
“Overall, it was a very positive start to the season,” Collas said. “Jumping into 11 games in two days put up a challenge for our girls.
“Taia Hodgkinson and Bella Vitaioli made their presence known in the front row, which was fun to see. Lily Campbell and Avery Donelson stepped up into their setting roles very quickly. Ella Loveland took on the libero role as the weekend went by which made a very positive impact on our defense.”
Parker failed to win a match in two days, but coach Andy Kimball said his team is young and will improve.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces on the court this season and need to get that varsity experience,” Kimball said. “We really stressed that we need to focus on who we will become and not who we are now.
“Mya Barnes did a nice job serving for us, while Kaelyn Minich had a pretty good overall weekend.”
The city teams open up Big Eight Conference play Thursday. Craig hosts Madison La Follette, while Parker is at Madison East.
CRAIG RESULTS(Friday)
def. Madison Memorial 23-25, 25-22, 15-10; def. Whitnall 16-25, 25-22, 15-10; def. Elkhorn 25-18, 25-17; def. Walworth Big Foot 22-35, 25-15, 16-14; lost to Portage 23-25, 24-26; def. Lancaster 25-20, 19-25, 15-7
(Saturday)
Lost to Brodhead 15-25, 11-25; def. Baraboo 25-17, 25-13; Lost to Elkhorn 25-16, 24-26, 7-15; def. Edgerton 20-25, 25-23, 16-14; lost to Whitnall 25-19, 17-25, 14-16
