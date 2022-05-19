MILWAUKEE
Steve Sanfilippo is getting the chance to show his Milwaukee School of Engineering baseball team around his hometown this week.
The circumstances that set it up are truly special for both the 2001 Janesville Craig graduate and the 33 players on his MSOE team.
The Raiders (27-16) will play No. 1-seeded UW-Whitewater (33-8) in the opening round of the four-team, double-elimination NCAA Division III Whitewater regional at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium at 11 a.m. Friday.
The MSOE head coach welcomes the trip back to memory lane.
“We’re going to have a meal in Janesville on Thursday night after practice,” Sanfilippo said Tuesday. “Get to see Janesville Craig.”
The NCAA tournament bid is the first in MSOE baseball history. It also represents a personal achievement for Sanfilippo, who overcame a serious health scare during the past year.
He was diagnosed with diverticulitis, an infection in which foods such as peanuts or sunflower seeds—a staple in many baseball players’ on-field diets—get stuck in pockets that form on the muscular wall of the colon.
Sanfilippo first thought it was a sports hernia, but doctors found it was more grave than that.
“They had to take out about six inches of my colon,” Sanfilippo said. “I was on my back for a good three months. I had to have an in-home nurse come and see me.
“I had my final surgery in September,” Sanfilippo said. “So, I have to come back from a couple of big surgeries. It really humbles you as a person.
“Be grateful; be humble because you never know when it may be your time.”
Sanfilippo won’t be the only Janesville “tour guide” when the Raiders hit the city limits. Micah Overley, a junior third baseman from Craig, has been a major contributor to the Raiders’ success.
Overley is hitting .393 with 66 hits, including 13 doubles and five homers. He has 34 RBI and a .453 on-base percentage. Overley holds a .363 batting average with 126 hits and 72 RBI in 84 career games at MSOE.
“He’s pretty much has been starting since Day One,” Sanfilippo said. “This year he has been just so consistent.
“He’s been playing amazing defense the past few weeks. On offense, he always seems to be able to catch a barrel. He’s a great kid with a great baseball mind.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Overley also helps Sanfilippo with developing younger players.
“He’s a natural-born leader,” Sanfilippo said. “I’m really proud of him.”
Another Craig graduate, sophomore outfielder Eric Hughes, plays for the Warhawks.
Sanfilippo was a freshman starter on Craig’s 1999 WIAA Division 1 championship team. The Cougars finished second at state when he was a sophomore.
He faced Janesville Parker ace Ryan Callahan, who is two years older than Sanfilippo, when the two city rivals played. The two talked this week. Callahan is the UW-Whitewater athletic director, and those Craig-Parker games came up in the conversation.
“Those were the good old days,” Sanfilippo said.
Now he is trying to bring those days to the MSOE program that will make its NCAA tournament debut.
The achievement represents the high point in Sanfilippo’s nine-year stay as MSOE head coach. He lives in Cedarburg with his wife, Leah—a Sun Prairie graduate whom he met through a teammate when he played at UW-Milwaukee—and their children, Sam, 11, and Lola, 8.
In the middle of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference tournament, Sanfilippo asked his players how many of them had been part of a championship team.
Only one player of the 33 raised his hand.
“And it was in state football,” Sanfilippo said. “I told them they had the opportunity to do that, but to do that, you have to do the little things to create your own identity.
“So, I’m asking you to do that, and I’m asking you to do that real quick,” Sanfilippo told his team.
The Raiders responded by sweeping the NACC tournament in four games and will take a seven-game winning streak into Friday’s game against the Warhawks.
“Now they all can raise their hands and say they’ve done it,” Sanfilippo said. “It was a special moment.”