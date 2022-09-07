JANESVILLE
Entertainers like Lady Gaga and Rhiannon led the resurgence of shoulder pads in women’s fashion in the late 2010s.
Janesville Craig senior Lilli Rick has taken that clothing accessory to the hilt Friday nights.
Rick dons shoulder pads, along with a helmet and football uniform, as a consistent contributor as the placekicker on the Cougars.
Going into Friday night’s game against rival Janesville Parker, Rick has made 10 of 11 extra-point attempts for the 2-0-1 Cougars. The only miss came when her kick was blocked.
Last season, Rick was 15 of 20 on conversions, with blocks accounting for all five misses.
Craig head coach Adam Bunderson is a member of the Lilli Rick fan club.
“As a high school coach, having a kicker that you know you will have seven every time is great,” Bunderson said of her conversion kicks. “She’s been kicking for a season and three games, and she hasn’t missed a kick yet that had a good snap and a good hold.
“She’s automatic.”
Rick’s path to her football kicking duties began by delivering equipment and handing out water bottles.
During her sophomore year as a team manager, Rick realized she could do as well as the team’s kicker.
The day before fall practice began last season, the daughter of Michael and Milissa asked her father—a 1986 Parker High graduate who kicked for the Vikings—to take her to the football field.
“I kicked a couple, and I was kicking it like 40 yards,” Lilli said. “My dad was like, ‘yeah, I think that will be good.’”
Bunderson needed to be convinced of that when the 5-foot-5, 125-pound manager presented the idea to him the first day of practice.
“Well, can you make a field goal?’” Bunderson asked. “I knew she was a phenomenal soccer player, and she was like, ‘yeah, I can make a kick.’ So, we took her through some drills.”
Rick launched some kicks.
“Go get some pads,” Bunderson told Rick after the initial workout. “You’re definitely our kicker.”
From that time on, Lilli Rick has been listed on the game programs as a manager—and as No. 1 on the players roster.
Rick has not attempted a field goal, but Bunderson said he would give her the chance from inside 33 yards out.
Being the lone female on a high school football team can present challenges, but Rick says everything is positive.
“Being surrounded by 40 guys is a lot,” she said. “They make it so comfortable. They’re so nice and so kind.”
Bunderson said Rick has earned her spot as a member of the team.
“The guys love her,” Bunderson said, “because they know she is a good football player.”
Senior quarterback Jake Schaffner is the holder on extra points and is the first to congratulate Rick after a successful conversion.
“I love, after I make it, all the pats on the back,” Rick said. “The helmet taps. It’s so much fun.”
There is one minor inconvenience.
“I didn’t think I was going to start smelling like them, but I do,” Rick said. “After the first game, I was like, ‘OK, OK.’”
That is something Rick doesn’t have to contend with during the spring girls soccer season.
Rick has played soccer since she was 4 years old.
After playing 12 years with the Rock Soccer Club, she joined the Rockford Raptors on a fall club team. Just hours after going 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts against Madison West in a 35-0 victory Friday night at Monterey Stadium, she was playing forward for the Raptors in a Saturday soccer tournament.
Casey Berg, the Craig High girls soccer coach, has watched Rick score seven goals with four assists as a sophomore in 2021 and add six goals with five assists in her junior season this past spring when she earned All-Big Eight Conference honorable mention honors.
“‘Ricky’ has been a natural leader on my team since her sophomore year,” Berg said. “Soccer is her passion, and she has committed countless hours to become the player she is today.”
“She is strong on the ball,” Berg continued. “Creative and dangerous on the attack.
“She can strike the ball equally as well with both feet—which is extremely rare for a high school player.”
Rick says she also can kick a football equally well with both feet. She kicks right footed because that is her dominate foot.
There are differences in kicking between football and soccer.
“In soccer, you’re always trying to curve the ball or angle the ball a certain way,” she said. “When you hit the ball with your leg swinging across your body.
“In football, the aim is to kick it straight,” Rick said. “You have to keep your leg in front of you.”
What’s also in front of her is going to college with a major in architecture. She plans to play soccer and is sorting through schools.
“I can’t wait to see what she does with her senior year,” Berg said.
That will come in the spring.
Now she’s busy kicking footballs, shoulder pads and all.