MADISON
Isaiah Mullens was the subject of an in important question in August.
Could the redshirt junior defensive end, who had played sparingly in his first two seasons at Wisconsin, solidify the unit and complement nose tackle Keeanu Benton and end Matt Henningsen, more proven playmakers?
Answer: Yes.
“I thought he got off to a good start and I think that he has continued to build on that,” UW coach Paul Chryst said Monday, playfully chiding himself for neglecting previously to highlight Mullens’ contributions this season. “Shame on me. He absolutely has been impacting it.
“I think Isaiah is playing good football and will continue to (grow). Each experience he can still build on. He is gaining the experience and when you do, you can truly benefit from that. I think he is gaining confidence through it. He has been fun to see.”
Benton, a junior from Janesville Craig, came in with 11 starts and 20 games played.
Henningsen, a fifth-year senior from Menomonee Falls, entered the season with 16 starts and 29 games played.
Mullens, from Ohio, came in with zero starts and 20 games played, mostly at the end of games or on special teams. He had a total of five tackles in those 20 games.
As UW (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) prepares to face host Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) on Saturday, Mullens has contributed two sacks and 14 tackles this season.
“Credit to him,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “I think he put in a great offseason and now, with experience, you just continue to see him grow week in and week out. I think he is confident in who he is. He knows the type of player he is and he is putting that out there.”
Mullens acknowledged this week that after the 2020 season, he pondered putting in that effort for another program. However, two pivotal moments led him to stay with UW and push to break through.
The first moment came when then-defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield left for Vanderbilt in the first week of January.
“The first three years was kind of tough,” said Mullens, who redshirted in 2018. “I felt like he didn’t trust me. If he had come back, I probably would have transferred.”
Mullens understood why he was behind ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand, who helped anchor the line in 2019 and 2020, but was disappointed that he rarely played.
“The guys in front of me were really good,” Mullens said. “They were multiple-year starters. And they gave me great advice on what to do and how to act.
“I never wanted to disrupt anything or cause any havoc with anyone.”
The second moment came after Chryst promoted strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodizej to defensive line coach. Chryst met with Mullens and assured him the staff believed he could be a key contributor.
According to Mullens, Chryst told him: “Look, we like who you are. We feel like you can be successful here.”
That was all Mullens needed to hear. The 6-foot-4, 297-pounder worked on the No. 1 line throughout preseason camp and has started four of eight games. The four games in which he hasn’t started, UW has opened in a 2-4-5, with Henningsen and Benton as the two down linemen.
“Going into my fourth year, I knew I had a chance at starting,” Mullens said. “I just wanted to do whatever I had to do to make sure I got a chance.”
Mullens has been solid this season but has made explosive plays in each of the past two games, victories over Purdue and Iowa.
UW had just taken a 20-13 lead in the third quarter at Purdue when the Boilermakers deployed three quarterbacks on the first play of the series. Mullens, lined up at left end, saw Jack Plummer take a handoff from Austin Burton and roll right looking to pass. Mullens chased down the quarterback and sacked him for a 4-yard loss, and Purdue punted two plays later.
UW had just taken a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter against Iowa when Mullens split a pair of linemen and combined with linebacker Leo Chenal to sack Spencer Petras for a 7-yard loss on first down. Iowa punted two plays later.
“Isaiah has been playing great,” linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “Keeanu and Henny, both those guys came in with experience. That question mark was Isaiah. But he has dominated. We call him the tree. He is just a huge individual. He is hard to move.”
Mullens is generally much quieter than either Benton or Henningsen. Yet as he discussed his decision to stay at UW and his contributions this season, it was clear he was proud to help and that his confidence in his ability is blossoming.
“I feel like I’ve been doing a pretty good job,” he said. “Obviously, there’s still improvements that can be made. But I just want to do what is best for the team. I want us to be successful.”