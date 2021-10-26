A scouting report on Iowa, the next opponent for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Offense
Iowa won its first six games largely on the strength of a defense that intercepted passes at an amazing rate.
The offense, meanwhile, lacked explosive plays.
Iowa scored 34 points in its opener against Indiana, but two of the touchdowns came on interception returns. The Hawkeyes scored 34 of their 51 points in the first half against Maryland, but 17 of those came after turnovers gave the offense a short field.
Iowa’s offense was shut down for most of the afternoon in the 24-7 loss to Purdue. The Hawkeyes rushed for just 86 yards and finished with 271 total yards as Spencer Petras was sacked four times and threw four interceptions.
The Hawkeyes are at their best when they can run the ball and Petras uses play-action to find an open receiver.
Tailback Tyler Goodson has to play well for the offense to flow. Goodson averages 4.3 yards per carry and 83.7 yards per game. No other runner averages more than 27.3 yards per game.
Petras is effective when given time to throw but he isn’t a threat to run much. His completion rate is 59.5% for an average of 190.4 yards per game, with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He is adept at spreading the ball around as Iowa has seven players with at least one touchdown catch.
Iowa’s wide receivers are not consistent deep threats. Iowa’s top two receivers are tight end Sam LaPorta (28 catches, 332 yards, two TDs) and Goodson (18-178-1).
They were targeted a combined 14 times, out of 32 attempts, in the loss to Purdue.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, left, who leads the Hawkeyes with four interceptions, could return from a knee injury to play Saturday against Wisconsin.
Defense
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker guides a unit that has excelled at forcing turnovers, particularly interceptions.
Opposing quarterbacks have attempted 255 passes and seen 16 of those attempts intercepted, an average of one every 15.9 attempts. By contrast UW’s defense has recorded five interceptions on 198 attempts. That is an average of one interception every 39.6 attempts.
Eight players have recorded at least one interception, led by cornerback Riley Moss with four. Moss suffered a knee injury in the 23-20 victory over Penn State and did not play against Purdue, but he could return this week.
“I don’t know exactly how long those things take, but knowing him I wouldn’t bet against him,’’ Parker told reporters. “He’s a competitor and a tough kid. Whenever the doctors release him, I think that will be great for us.”
In addition to making life easier for the offense, the defense is allowing just 14.6 points per game. Purdue was the first team to score more than 20 points on Iowa this season.
Iowa is third in the Big Ten against the run (89.7 yards per game, 2.7 per carry). The ability to prevent teams from running the ball consistently, coupled with the ability to pressure quarterbacks and force turnovers, has been a winning combo.
The line generally has kept linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson clean to flow to the ball. Campbell leads the team in tackles (67) and passes broken up (four). Benson is second in tackles (50) and is tied for the team lead in hurries (five).
Eight players have contributed to Iowa’s 15 sacks, but the leader is reserve tackle Lukas Van Ness with four.
Special teams
Iowa boasts an outstanding punter-kicker duo.
Tory Taylor is averaging 46.2 yards per punt, with 21 of his 43 punts placed inside the opponents’ 20. However, he does have seven touchbacks.
Caleb Shudak handles placements and kickoffs. He has recorded 23 touchbacks on 39 kickoffs and has made 11 of 13 field-goal attempts. His first miss was the result of a bad snap. He missed a 25-yarder in the loss to Purdue.
Wide receiver Charlie Jones handles punt and kickoff returns and has put up solid numbers. He is averaging 11.5 yards on punt returns, with a long return of 41, and 25.5 yards on kickoff returns, with a long return of 38.