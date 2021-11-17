GREEN BAY
There are more than a few reasons why the Green Bay Packers are playing their best defensive football since their 2010 Super Bowl season.
Outside linebacker Rashan Gary is a force on the edge.
Nose tackle Kenny Clark is having the best season of his career.
Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas have begun playing like legitimate NFL starting cornerbacks.
Defensive end Dean Lowry is playing so well that it looks as if someone put a spell on him.
But if there were one single area in which the Packers’ defensive improvement—compared to last year—has been the most noticeable, it’s at inside linebacker.
In fact, you might have to go back to that 2010 season, when A.J. Hawk and Desmond Bishop were in the middle, to find anything comparable to what De’Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes have been doing.
It’s not just how those two are performing, either. It’s how much defensive coordinator Joe Barry, a former linebackers coach, values them. He constructs game plans that require them to line up differently on almost every single snap—betting that no matter what situation he puts them in, their instincts will guide them to the right place.
“The linebacker position is the position that you can’t (teach),” Barry said last week. “I can be the greatest inside linebacker coach on the planet, but I can’t teach you how to have awareness and how to have instincts. You either have it or you don’t.”
The biggest difference between last year’s defense under Mike Pettine and this year’s No. 3-ranked unit (in yards and scoring) is the amount of time Barry has two inside linebackers on the field. Barry is more conscious of stopping the run than Pettine. Even though his unit ranks 26th in yards per carry allowed (4.56), no single runner has gained 100 yards against the Packers and opponents’ leading rushers have gained fewer than 50 yards four times.
Pettine liked to play nickel and dime packages with a safety at the other inside linebacker position, but Barry keeps two inside backers on the field whenever he can. Last year, Pettine played two just 31% of the time; Barry has used two 57.2% of the time.
In Week 3 against San Francisco, he went with three inside linebackers a half-dozen times, mostly to make sure the 49ers couldn’t get outside with their zone run scheme. He would put Campbell or Oren Burks on the edge and force everything to the middle.
In the 17-0 victory Sunday over Seattle, Barry often walked Campbell to the line of scrimmage so he was over the center, giving the illusion he was rushing five and forcing the Seahawks to set up one-on-one blocking. Usually, Campbell would just stay where he was after the ball was snapped and make sure quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t escape the pocket.
It worked well. Wilson was limited to five carries for 32 yards. In fact, the Packers have kept three of the NFL’s top four running quarterbacks in check, stopping Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for minus-2 yards and Arizona’s Kyler Murray for 21.
In those three games, those quarterbacks combined to throw for one touchdown with four interceptions.
“Coach Barry’s put us in a great position,” Barnes said. “And all the coaches put us in great spots during the week, as far as practice goes. The right looks. And by game time we’re seeing those looks and we’re executing at a high level. We’re flying around making plays. And as long as we do that and get off the ball, we will be good.”
Barry’s scheme is different from Pettine’s. He likes to use more five-man fronts than Pettine and when he uses just four upfront, he’ll often have two inside linebackers behind them. He plays nickel (five defensive backs) just as much as Pettine, but there is always a run-stopping element to the scheme. That allows his safeties to stay back until they’re sure the back is getting the ball.
In his defense, Pettine didn’t have a player as good as Campbell, the free agent who fell from heaven into general manager Brian Gutekunst’s lap. Barnes was just a rookie, Kamal Martin (since released) was a rookie who was frequently injured and Burks and Ty Summers couldn’t do what Pettine was asking.
There’s no question the play of Clark, Gary, Lowry and others upfront has made a big difference in how the defense is playing. And that has allowed Barry to do different things with his linebackers and secondary, knowing that Campbell and Barnes can sweep up everything that gets to their level.
By unofficial count, Campbell and Barnes have each missed two tackles and were responsible for giving up two pass plays of 20 or more yards, none longer than 28. Barnes is charged with one touchdown completion and Campbell shared responsibility with Stokes on another.
After 10 games last year, the inside linebackers were responsible for 6½ touchdown passes and 15 missed tackles. The Packers ranked 18th in defense at that time.
When it comes to instincts and awareness, there’s no question that Campbell has it.
He may not be the best inside linebacker in the NFL, but he’s a great fit for Barry’s defense. And his nearly flawless execution of the scheme cannot be overstated in explaining why the defense has become so much better than a year ago.
Barry uses Campbell in the traditional strong-side position, as a single middle linebacker in nickel and dime packages, as an outside linebacker, out in the slot to cover a wide receiver or tight end, and over the nose to create a five-man front on run and passing downs. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Campbell is fast enough to cover tight ends down the field, cover from sideline to sideline and close on the ball in zone coverage.
He leads the team in tackles (88) and tackles for loss (two), is tied for the lead in interceptions (two), has forced two fumbles and has a sack.
“It’s part of the scheme,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said of all the things Campbell does. “And then obviously you feel more comfortable doing those things because of his versatility. I think that’s the best way to do it. Every scheme has multiple ways that you can get to different things and then you kind of put your players in positions that they can handle.”
Campbell handles a lot. He receives the play call from Barry through the helmet transmitter, relays it to the rest of the defense, communicates with the secondary about any possible adjustments before the snap and makes sure the down linemen are in their proper gap.
Then he must go and execute his assignment. It’s a lot for a guy who missed most of the offseason workouts because he didn’t sign until June 9.
“I think I’m doing a pretty good job considering that I came in really late and I didn’t have a full offseason with my guys on defense,” Campbell said recently. “There’s still some things I can get a lot better at. There’s always things you can get better at, but I think we’re off to a good start.”
A key to the defense improving has been the play of Barnes, who against all odds last year made the team as an undrafted rookie and wound up starting 10 games. He spent the offseason learning Barry’s system and held onto his starting spot in training camp and the bulk of the season.
But when the Packers were offered the opportunity to sign veteran Jaylon Smith, they jumped at it and started taking snaps away from Barnes. Eventually, they saw that Smith wasn’t picking up the defense fast enough and they went back to Barnes.
He responded with the best game of his career against Kansas City. He had nine tackles, including two for loss, and generally set the tone for the defense with a tremendous tackle of Chiefs running back Darrel Williams at the 1-yard line, which ended up forcing a field goal.
“I’ve watched the film that I put out there,” Barnes said of his first eight games. “And I wasn’t happy with what I put out there.”
Barnes, whose strength is playing the run, had another solid game against Seattle, finishing with five tackles, and appears to be back on track. He’ll continue to be tested as the season goes on, particularly in pass coverage—where he’s not as gifted as Campbell.
But it doesn’t look like he’ll be leaving the lineup anytime soon.
“What I love about the kid is that he’s a tireless worker,” Barry said. “And really, as long as I have been here, I really get to see the respect that he’s earned from all the veteran players on both sides of the ball.
“That’s probably the most impressive thing that I’ve been able to see with Krys Barnes is the way his teammates view him and the way his teammates look at him as a guy, as a leader.”
With seven games to go, the Packers’ defense has made a remarkable turnaround. It has been a collective effort, moving up the charts to No. 3 and the unit will continue to need everybody, especially in light of injuries to Gary (elbow) and veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus (biceps), who was put on injured reserve Tuesday.
But the Packers have strengthened themselves considerably in the middle, and that should continue to make a big difference.