BALTIMORE
In case anyone was wondering, the Green Bay Packers found out Sunday who their most important defensive player is.
They’ve been fine for 10 games without defensive back Jaire Alexander, who would have been most observers’ preseason pick as the most indispensable player on the defensive side.
They’ve been fine the whole season without Za’Darius Smith, who underwent back surgery after the opener.
But take nose tackle Kenny Clark out of the mix—as he was Sunday because he’s on the COVID-19 list—and their defense became something of a slow-rolling disaster.
Yes, the Packers beat the Baltimore Ravens, 31-30. But it took one big, last-chance stop—on Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s go-for-broke bid for a two-point conversion in the game’s final minute—to keep the Packers from completely collapsing.
Obviously the Packers missed Clark against the run. He’s their anchor. Just as much, however, they missed his explosiveness in collapsing the pocket.
Inside pressure bothers quarterbacks more than anything, and pushing the pocket up the middle is the most certain way to shrink the scrambling lanes for an exceptional running quarterback—which Baltimore backup Tyler Huntley surely is becoming.
And don’t think the Packers don’t know it.
The giveaway was coach Matt LaFleur’s answer when asked what happened to the Packers’ rush lanes against Huntley (13 carries for 73 yards), after coordinator Joe Barry’s defense had done so well hemming in outstanding running quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields earlier this season.
“That wasn’t good enough,” LaFleur said of his team’s rush-lane discipline. “I do think certainly anytime you lose a guy like Kenny, I think that has an impact.”
Though most of Huntley’s runs came around the edge, especially in his two fourth-quarter touchdown drives that brought the Ravens back from 14 points down, Clark’s absence was a factor that affected everybody on the defensive line.
If there’s less room to step up to begin with, the quarterback can’t lure outside rushers to abandon their lanes by starting forward and then backtracking to the side door. That’s exactly what Huntley did several times Sunday.
For all the major injuries the Packers have sustained this season, it’s now clear they need Clark on the field more than anyone else on their defense to fulfill their biggest dreams.
Where Rasul Douglas and first-round pick Eric Stokes have helped to mitigate Alexander’s absence, and the rapid development of Rashan Gary has covered up the loss of Za’Darius Smith, there is no player on the Packers roster who can make up for the absence of Clark.
Sunday was the proof. Yes, Huntley (99.5 rating, no interceptions) is a good backup. But he’s still not Lamar Jackson, who didn’t play because of a sprained ankle. And don’t forget that the Ravens were missing at least three preferred starters on the offensive line (left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Ben Powers, and the in-game loss of right tackle Tyre Phillips), along with one of their best receivers (Sammy Watkins, COVID-19). And they have played all season without their No. 1 running back (J.K. Dobbins, anterior cruciate ligament tear).
Nevertheless, the Ravens moved the ball up and down the field Sunday (354 yards of total offense). Perhaps they lost the game on the opening drive when they failed to score on fourth-and-goal from the 3 after controlling the ball for 7½ minutes.
The Packers sacked Huntley only once and forced him into one grounding penalty, but forced no turnovers and let him escape the pocket time and again for backbreaking first-down conversions—and touchdown scrambles of 3 and 8 yards.
It might have helped if the Packers would have had 11 players on the field for that final score, instead of the 10 who lined up for the play.
Still, the Packers weathered the storm and now have to hope Clark can return this week for a Christmas Day game against Cleveland without having lost too much energy to his bout with COVID-19.
Skin-of-your-teeth victories still are victories, and the Packers walked out of M&T Bank Stadium having clinched the NFC North title. They also hold the top spot in the NFC playoff seedings at 11-3—good for a one-game lead over Dallas, Tampa Bay and Arizona (10-4 each).
The Packers currently would lose a tie-breaker with the Cowboys (based on conference record) but would win it with the Buccaneers (conference record) and Cardinals (head-to-head).
The bottom line: If the Packers win out against Cleveland at home, Minnesota at home and at Detroit, they’ll be the host for the NFC playoffs in the deep freeze of January for as long as they’re alive—while drawing the lone lone first-round bye to boot.
“Playing in Lambeau is to our advantage in a lot of ways,” inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said. “The reality is, no one wants to play football in the cold.”
Another reality, though, is that a Packers defense that had been ascending through the middle half of the season has backslid recently. In their last three games they have given up 34 points to the Minnesota Vikings, 28 to the Los Angeles Rams and now 30 to a Ravens team that was missing its former league MVP quarterback.
Even good defenses can have bad stretches in this league because offense still rules. But it’s looking more and more as if the Packers really could use Alexander (shoulder injury) and Za’Darius Smith (back injury) to return from their injuries before the regular season ends, so they can get at least a little game time to shake off the rust from their long absences.
If it’s not a given either returns—Alexander has practiced part-time over the last two weeks but Smith still hasn’t practiced at all—it’s an even bigger question just how effective they’ll be, considering they’re coming off serious injuries and haven’t played in months.
And after Sunday, it’s crystal clear that Clark is essential for this team to reach its highest aspirations. He makes Campbell, Dean Lowry, Preston Smith and Gary better players. Sunday was proof of that.