MADISON
The question stumped Wisconsin left tackle Tyler Beach: Do you remember the last time your quarterback was sacked?
Beach paused for several seconds, looked up and asked hesitantly: Purdue maybe?
Correct. Graham Mertz was last sacked with 13 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter at Purdue.
Mertz attempted two passes after that sack, attempted 22 against Iowa, 16 against Rutgers and 23 against Northwestern.
Sixty-three drop-backs and not once was Mertz taken to the ground by an opponent.
“I think we are doing a lot better protecting him,” Beach said. “That is something that we have been emphasizing, the whole group, just keeping Graham in a clean pocket so he can throw.”
The pass protection has improved since Mertz was sacked three times in two-plus quarters in UW’s 38-17 loss to Michigan. The last sack that day sent Mertz to the hospital.
Mertz has been sacked a total of three times in the last six games, once in the opening quarter against Army and twice against Purdue. He has attempted a total of 103 passes in those games.
Of the five Big Ten teams UW has played in that stretch, Illinois is sixth in the league in sacks (25), Purdue is 13th with 16, Iowa is tied for seventh with 20, Rutgers is tied for 12th with 16 and Northwestern is tied for 10th with Nebraska with 17.
The Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten), who moved up three spots to No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, play host to Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Like Beach, Mertz initially couldn’t recall the last time he was sacked. He does believe the communication between quarterback and the line has gradually improved.
“I think the biggest thing is all of us being together and being on the same page,” he said. “When we are declaring our protections, guys are doing a great job communicating. Even if they’re bringing pressure, we’re ready for it. We’ve seen it.
“I think it goes to show all the work they put in during the week, seeing all those things on tape and then transferring it to the game. It’s awesome.”
The No. 1 unit—Beach at left tackle, Josh Seltzner at left guard, Joe Tippmann at center, Jack Nelson at right guard and Logan Bruss at right tackle—has started only two of the last six games, against Purdue and Northwestern.
Center Joe Tippmann says the experience gained by the offensive line and his growth as a player and leader have contributed to the unit’s improved play.
Tanor Bortolini filled in for Bruss at right tackle against Illinois and Army. Michael Furtney started for Seltzner at left guard against Iowa and Bortolini started at left guard at Rutgers.
“It comes back to confidence, being able to help my guards and tackles with my calls,” Tippmann said. “That just makes us all more confident.”