IceCube, the University of Wisconsin-maintained observatory that uses sensors more than a mile beneath the South Pole ice to detect ghostly high-energy particles and shed light on some of the most violent features of our universe, will receive a $37 million upgrade.

The upgrade, described as a prelude to a second generation IceCube that will eventually cost about $400 million, is intended to help scientists better understand neutrinos.

Neutrinos are subatomic particles that travel millions of light years in a straight line through space, passing like tiny arrows through everything in their path, including stars and even people.

In its current form completed in 2011, IceCube still has great difficulty with the elusive neutrinos, capturing only one in a million. But scientists hope to add to its power and resolution.

The observatory uses 5,160 sensors strung along 86 cables extending down holes drilled more than a mile deep into the ice. The sensors resemble big light bulbs, but instead of emitting light they detect it.