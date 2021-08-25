GREEN BAY
The hustle wasn’t new. Jack Heflin had been catching up since he was a kid. He was a 150-pound eighth grader on the Iowa border when he looked his mother in the eyes and vowed to one day play for the Hawkeyes.
A few years later, not a single Division I program offered him a scholarship.
Heflin had overcome the football odds all his life. Now he was in his first preseason game with the Green Bay Packers, an undrafted rookie trying to overcome the odds again and crack the 53-man roster, and Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills flipped a screen pass to his side of the field. Nobody was near Texans running back Scottie Phillips when he caught the pass in the left flat. Heflin, who had been pass rushing 4 yards away, was the Packers’ best chance at preventing a first down.
It shouldn’t have been much of a chance. Heflin, now a 6-3, 304-pound defensive tackle, ran a 5.32 40 at his pro day this spring. “Yeah,” Heflin quipped Monday, “the clocks are slow.” Apparently, because once Heflin turned his back to the quarterback, he closed ground quickly. Heflin dove at Phillips’ legs, making an ankle tackle from the side, holding him to a 1-yard gain.
“I just turned and ran,” Heflin said. “That’s all I can do. Just hustle.”
Heflin has chased this dream for as long as he can remember. Four years ago, with his mailbox empty and cellphone lacking overtures from Division I recruiters, he faced a logical decision. He had always loved football. As a boy growing up in Prophetstown, Illinois, a rural community of 2,000 residents, Heflin didn’t want to waste time considering a Plan B.
His best option was Division III. There were promises of becoming an instant starter, and he’d have his college tuition paid for too. Division III was logical.
Heflin didn’t care much about logic.
“To me,” he said, “it was Division I or bust.”
A lack of scholarship offers wasn’t his only problem. Heflin had only thee Division I walk-on options out of Erie-Prophetstown High: Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Missouri State.
“Small-town kid from 1,900 people,” Heflin said. “A lot of people don’t really go watch football in that area. In my opinion, some of the best football in the state of Illinois is in the northwest area. A lot of good players. I don’t know if they (college recruiters) missed anything. It’s just—it is what it is.”
Heflin chose Northern Illinois, the most prestigious football program of the three. A year later, after playing in eight games and recording eight tackles as a freshman, he finally got a scholarship. It was a dream fulfilled, but Heflin wasn’t done there.
For two seasons, Heflin started on Northern Illinois’ defensive line. He was a permanent captain in 2019, the Huskies’ defensive player of the year, voted second-team All-Mid-American Conference. Heflin was unknown no more. His eight tackles for loss and three sacks led Northern Illinois that season.
With COVID-19 threatening to cancel college football in 2020, Heflin faced another logical decision. His stubborn resolve didn’t stop when Northern Illinois provided the scholarship. Heflin’s dreams had grown larger as a Northern Illinois freshman. “I’m here to play in the NFL,” he told himself even before receiving a scholarship. With the pandemic threatening to limit his season to only MAC opponents, removing showcases for NFL scouts against power programs, Heflin knew he needed to reconsider his senior season.
When he entered the transfer portal, a familiar team contacted him.
“I grew up a diehard Hawkeyes fan,” Heflin said. “Rooted for them every Saturday. So when I got into the portal and coach Bell contacted me, it was basically a done deal. I was just waiting on the offer from coach (Kirk) Ferentz. I know exactly where I was when I got the offer from him. I asked him right on the spot, ‘Is this committable?’
“He said, ‘Yep.’ I said, ‘All right, coach. I’m a Hawkeye. Let’s do it.’”
Heflin said he had “the best year of my life” last season at Iowa. He’d like an encore in Green Bay.
His Hawkeyes connection helped guide Heflin to the Packers. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, a former defensive tackle at Iowa, played with Hawkeyes defensive line coach Kelvin Bell in college.
When Heflin didn’t hear his name called through 259 picks, Montgomery gave Heflin a sales pitch.
Heflin has flashed some potential this preseason. His eight tackles are tied with fifth-round rookie T.J. Slaton for most among Packers defensive linemen. Undrafted rookies are usually long shots to crack an NFL roster, and Heflin was no different when he signed with the Packers.
“Out here,” he said, “I’m not the fastest guy. I’m not the most athletic, twitchiest guy. So my technique has to be on point.”
Montgomery said Heflin reminds him of Tyler Lancaster, who has made the 53-man roster the past three seasons despite limited athletic ability because of his scrappy play against the run. If he cracks the 53-man roster, it might be Lancaster’s spot he takes.
The Packers appear to have an established trio atop their depth chart with Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke and Dean Lowry. Slaton has also had a promising camp and figures to make the roster as a drafted rookie. That could leave one spot on the defensive line.
“(He’s) extremely smart,” Montgomery said of Heflin. “Plays extremely hard. Buys into the fundamentals, and kind of is a dirty-work guy. He plays with a good motor, and from Week 1 to Week 2, he’s made a huge jump from what he’s putting on film.”
Heflin doesn’t know what his future holds as he prepares for the Packers’ preseason finale in Buffalo this week. He might be a week away from fulfilling another dream. Or he’ll be left still chasing. Either way, he has thought about how long the road has been to get here.
That first preseason game, Heflin said, was a blur. Heflin slowed down last week against the Jets, soaked in the noise from 73,000 fans at Lambeau Field as he left the tunnel.
Before kickoff, Heflin walked up to Lancaster and strength and conditioning coach Chris Gizzi.
“I’m like, ‘This never gets old, does it?’” he said. “They said, ‘No, it only gets better.’”
Heflin would like to find that out for himself.