GREEN BAY
As he walked off Lambeau Field in the waning seconds on that September afternoon in 2018, Corey Bojorquez was feeling bold.
His confidence most certainly did not come from the scoreboard. The Buffalo Bills had just lost to the Green Bay Packers, 22-0. But a bad day for the offense is a big day for a punter, and Bojorquez did not disappoint. He had punted eight times that afternoon, placing half inside the 20-yard line, with a long of 50 yards.
Riding that high, Bojorquez was ready to make one final play. He hawked Aaron Rodgers from across the field, saddling beside the quarterback as they walked off. The rookie punter asked the future Hall of Fame quarterback if he wanted to swap jerseys.
“That was definitely a long shot,” Bojorquez said, laughing. “And I did not get one.”
Yes, his request was the longest of shots, though maybe not for the reason Bojorquez thought. The Packers wore throwback jerseys that Sunday. Bojorquez figured Rodgers was particularly fond of his, but his failed request likely had at least as much to do with timing.
In the chronology of Rodgers and longtime head coach Mike McCarthy, that sputtering victory over the Bills was a pivotal day. Rodgers, shortly after declining Bojorquez’s request, would march into the media auditorium and castigate the offense for its poor plan, lack of flow and overall “terrible” production. It was the beginning of the end of the McCarthy era.
Rodgers certainly was in no mood to be distracted by a rookie punter.
Bojorquez hopes his timing is better in this return to Green Bay. For a punter, he has the potential to be a substantial upgrade on the field. General manager Brian Gutekunst has coveted a long-term punter, the kind of stalwart the Packers have found at kicker with Mason Crosby, for years. Gutekunst used a fifth-round pick to draft JK Scott in 2018, but that decision flopped. Instead of obstinacy, Gutekunst doubled down at punter, swapping a 2023 sixth-round pick for a seventh and acquiring Bojorquez from the Los Angeles Rams.
The Packers spent the offseason trying to overhaul a special teams unit that ranked near the bottom in 2020 and has been shoddy, at best, for years. Coach Matt LaFleur fired coordinator Shawn Mennenga, replacing him by giving a promotion to assistant Maurice Drayton. Gutekunst drafted a pair of rookies who immediately became the punt (Amari Rodgers) and kick (Kylin Hill) returners. On the 53-man roster, the Packers kept young players for added special-teams value: outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers and inside linebackers Oren Burks, Ty Summers and Isaiah McDuffie.
Few improvements fix a broken special teams like upgrading at punter, something the Packers have long needed. When Gutekunst had an opportunity to be bold, he didn’t hesitate.
“We’re always looking for a chance to get better,” Gutekunst said, “and obviously Corey had a fantastic year in Buffalo last year. Just watching him this preseason, we thought this was a chance to get better.”
The Packers especially like what Bojorquez did these past three seasons in Buffalo, the NFL city that replicates the closest climatic challenges punters encounter in Green Bay. Bojorquez led the NFL with 50.8 yards per punt, a full yard longer than Seattle’s Michael Dickson, who finished second. His 44-yard net average ranked fifth.
Despite his success, the Bills made the surprising decision to not tender Bojorquez a contract this offseason. Bojorquez said he had options, unsurprising given his 2020 season. What few could have expected was that a punter with options would sign with the Rams, who already had the NFL’s best punter on their roster in four-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker.
Bojorquez, a Los Angeles native, said he chose the Rams because it was a chance to go home, but also he wanted the opportunity to learn from Hekker. He got tips on “banana” punts, which features sideways spin to alter the football’s trajectory and confuse the returner, leading to more time for defenders to sprint downfield in coverage.
If Bojorquez entered camp as a long shot to unseat Hekker, he quickly became a legitimate threat. Bojorquez averaged 51.9 yards per punt and dropped four of his seven inside the 20-yard line this preseason, astounding numbers for a punter. Meanwhile, Hekker missed the final week with COVID-19.
As he watched Bojorquez, Hekker was so impressed he starting to see the “writing on the wall” that his job might be in jeopardy.
“Corey is a well-established, dominant punter in this league,” Hekker told local reporters last week. “I was really happy to have the opportunity to work with him for the few months that we did, and compete with him. I think it did nothing but make us better.”
Success has set lofty standards for how Bojorquez evaluates his punts.
It’s common for NFL punters to expect their hang time to match distance. So a 45-yard punt should have a 4.5-second hang, while a 50-yard punt should have a 5.0-second hang. “I like to push myself a little more,” Bojorquez said. If any punt hangs less than 4.7 seconds, Bojorquez said it isn’t enough.
It’s why Bojorquez was able to maintain such a high net average even while booming punts longer than 50 yards.
“Not that 4.5 is a bad hang time by any means,” Bojorquez said, “but the more hang time I can get on it, the less work our coverage team has to do, force some fair catches. So I like to hold myself to a higher standard than what most teams are OK with just to kind of push myself.”
Bojorquez said he didn’t know what to expect as Rams camp wound down. After reworking Hekker’s contract, Rams general manager Les Snead informed Bojorquez he would keep the veteran. Snead and head coach Sean McVay promised to find a team for Bojorquez.
A couple of hours later, his agent called with news he’d been traded to the Packers.
“Johnny is a four-time All-Pro, one of the best punters to ever play,” Bojorquez said. “So trying to beat him for a job is dang near impossible. You need to have, like, perfect games. So going into it, I was just trying to keep my focus on doing better than I did last year, which I feel like I’ve been doing and showing, and just try to get a job somewhere if it wasn’t there.
“So I feel like things worked out for the best.”