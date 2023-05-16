boys golf Huerth of Lake Geneva Badger top medalist at Southern Lakes Championship at Grand Geneva GAZETTE STAFF May 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charlie Huerth of Lake Geneva Badger was the top medalist at the Southern Lakes Conference Championship on Tuesday at Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva.Meanwhile, Westosha Central finished its sweep of the league’s five major meets at the resort.The Falcons beat out Waterford by three strokes, 324-327, to take Tuesday’s conference meet title.Huerth shot a 71, five strokes better than a three-way tie for second at 76 between a Waterford player and two from Union Grove.Elkhorn finished fourth as a team, tied for its best performance at a conference major meet this year, with a 341, and Huerth’s Badgers took fifth with a 343.Delavan-Darien was eighth with a 385. The Comets’ Hunter Rendon tied for sixth with a round of 80.SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPAt Grand Geneva Resort, Lake GenevaTEAM SCORESWestosha Central 324, Waterford 327, Union Grove 338, Elkhorn 341, Lake Geneva Badger 343, Burlington 349, Wilmot 372, Delavan-Darien 385TOP THREE PLUS TIES1. Charlie Huerth (LGB) 71. t2. Robbie Meyers (Wa) 76. t2. Nathan Beutel (UG) 76. t2. Jacob Brown (UG) 76.AREA TEAM SCORES4. Elkhorn (341)—t9. Quinten Luehne 82. t12. Evan Ahler 83. t16. Evan Leahy 86. t21. Sebasthian Datka 90. 40. Mitch Grochowski 108.5. Lake Geneva Badger (343)—1. Charlie Huerth 71. t19. Jimmy Kirchschlager 88. t21. Grant Bittner 90. t28. Aiden Bastek 94. t30. William Hobday 95.8. Delavan-Darien (385)—t6. Hunter Rendon 80. t35. Andrew Maass 99. 37. Garrity Morris 100. 38. Parker Dixon 106. 39. Iziah Rice 107. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form