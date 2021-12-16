GREEN BAY
When the Green Bay Packers finished off the Chicago Bears on Sunday, their offensive line was the epitome of economy and mettle.
After right tackle Billy Turner was knocked out of the game with a left knee injury, the highest draft pick of the remaining linemen was right guard Royce Newman—a 2021 fourth-round selection. No one else was taken earlier than the fifth round and two of the starters—left tackle Yosh Nijman and center Lucas Patrick—entered the league as undrafted free agents.
The combined 2021 pay of the five starters protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and plowing holes for Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon was $5.539 million.
For the record, those individual totals are:
- Nijman: $850,000.
- Left guard Jon Runyan: $780,000.
- Patrick: $1.975 million.
- Newman: $1.159 million.
- Right tackle Dennis Kelly: $1.075 million.
For some perspective, first-string left tackle David Bakhtiari is pulling in $13.27 million—more than double that combined salary total—while he rehabs from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered last season.
Turner ($5.21 million), who may be sidelined several weeks, is earning about the same as the entire group combined.
It is a testament to the work general manager Brian Gutekunst and his personnel staffers have done building back a once-veteran offensive line with draft picks and free agents.
This year’s unit was slated to feature one of the best left sides in the NFL with Bakhtiari, a returning All-Pro, at tackle and Elgton Jenkins, a returning Pro Bowl selection, a left guard. Then there was the reliable Turner at right tackle and Josh Myers, a second-round pick from Ohio State, at center.
The only question mark was right guard, where Newman took hold of the position late in training camp and has started every game.
Now it’s Turner who is down.
“It’s been a weird experience,” receiver Davante Adams said. “But that’s just a credit to our O-line coach Steno (Adam Stenavich) and the rest of the O-line stepping up. Dennis Kelly coming in here with not a whole lot of experience as a Packer and stepping up knowing what he had to do keep ‘12’ as clean as possible.
“It’s tough when you rely on such great players and then it’s the next-man-up mentality, But we’ve figured out a way to win regardless.”
The good news for coach Matt LaFleur is that Bakhtiari returned to practice Wednesday and could be available as soon as Sunday when the Packers travel to Baltimore. But expecting him to step on the field and perform at an All-Pro level after not playing for a year wouldn’t be realistic or fair.
Given what the line accomplished during a key stretch of the season, Bakhtiari doesn’t have to be rushed back into action. Nijman has been adequate and there’s no reason to believe the 31-year-old Kelly, a 16-game starter for the Tennessee Titans last year, can’t hold down the right tackle spot for a short time.
Kelly has been bothered by a back injury and missed a month of practice time trying to get himself right, so the expectation that he can remain healthy for however long it takes Turner to recover should be tempered.
But he’s feeling good after working through the back issue, eager to be a starter again and unique in some of the things he offers despite not being as athletic or flexible as Turner.
“He’s a massive dude,” Stenavich said of the 6-foot-8, 321-pound Kelly. “It’s just nice. He can kick back a couple kicks, get his hands on the defensive end and pretty much just be a solid force in the pass game.. He’s got that that edge locked down when he gets his hands on guys.
“And then in the running game, he’s a big dude. So he comes off the ball, and we had some good combos with him and Royce, just knocking guys off the ball creating some holes in the front.”
Stenavich felt Nijman deserved to be the third left tackle ahead of Kelly and his decision has been solid. Nijman has rare athletic ability for a 6-7, 314-pound man and hasn’t backed down when facing veteran ends and edge rushers.
Earlier in the year, LaFleur had to give Nijman help with running backs and tight ends, but he has been more trusting of late. The bonus in having played Nijman is that if Bakhtiari returns, Stenavich has a tackle with valuable snaps able to back up both sides.
Newman started to fade in the weeks before the bye, perhaps hitting the rookie “wall” that tends to surface about the time the college season ends. But he bounced back in a big way after the bye week and might be back on track.
Overall on the inside, the depth isn’t as good because Myers hasn’t returned to practice and backups Jake Hanson and Ben Braden have played a combined nine NFL offensive snaps. Gutekunst’s luck may run out if he has any more injuries in the interior.
What he has gotten out of the entire group, though, is remarkable.
There wasn’t a bigger moment than three weeks ago when the Packers were banged up and still a week away from their bye with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town. The Rams own one of the best front fours in the NFL.
LaFleur needed his line to play over its head—and that’s pretty much what happened.
Anyone who saw the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night could not have missed all-world defensive tackle Aaron Donald dominating the line of scrimmage. He sacked quarterback Kyler Murray three times and knocked down one of his passes in the Rams’ 30-23 victory.
But when the Rams played the Packers, Donald was managed. He had five or six quarterback pressures and one knockdown, and he blew up a couple of running plays, but he did not sack Rodgers or register a tackle for loss despite playing 81 of the Rams’ 82 defensive snaps.
The Packers double-teamed him whenever they could, but they also left him single blocked on Newman 14 times, Runyan 21 times and Nijman 10 times. When they did double-team him, it usually meant that Nijman and/or Turner had to block edge rushers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller one-on-one. Those two combined for two quarterback hits and no sacks.
“We’ve gone against a lot of top tier defensive linemen,” Stenavich said. “Every week they just take the challenge. Obviously playing a guy like Aaron Donald, he’s the best in the league. And so the guys take that to heart, they step up.
“And it’s not just one guy here, there. It’s the whole unit, everyone just playing together and making sure we’re all on the same page doing a good job. (It’s) just the mindset that they have, week in and week out that no matter who lines up against them, we’ve got to bring our best.”
It’s a credit to Stenavich and assistant line coach Luke Butkus that the Packers have won games without Bakhtiari, Jenkins and Myers.
Credit also belongs to Rodgers, who hasn’t held the ball as long as he normally does, and LaFleur for designing game plans that call for a lot of quick-rhythm throws.
Over the course of the season, LaFleur has had to deal with constant change on the offensive line. The Packers have had a different starting five from the week before seven times and will have an eighth with Turner out Sunday.
In the 45-30 victory over Chicago on Sunday, LaFleur recognized that Kelly was coming in cold after a long layoff. He called some short, rhythm passes just to help Kelly get lathered up and acclimated to playing again. It was a smart move that paid off.
“Dennis did a very good job, stepped in and the offense didn’t miss a beat,” Stenavich said.
Playing the aggressive Ravens, who rank second in third-down defense and third in red-zone defense, will be a good test for what the Packers might face in the playoffs. LaFleur again will have to read the room and decide how to call the game with a different combination of starters.
“You always try to play to the skill set of your players or the strengths of their skill sets,” LaFleur said. “But, you know, each guy’s a little bit different in what you want to ask them to do, and you always want to try to put your players in the best position possible.”
Most important is having your best players on the field, as the Packers found out in the NFC championship game when Tampa Bay exposed a shuffled offensive line missing the injured Bakhtiari. It will be critical for them to get Bakhtiari and Turner back before the playoffs. Having Myers available as a backup would be a bonus, too.
The road doesn’t get any easier with Baltimore and Cleveland next up on the docket, and it’s possible the Packers’ scrappy offensive line will start to spring leaks. But it has come this far, and LaFleur has every reason to believe he can win with this scrappy group.