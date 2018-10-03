MADISON
Jake Ferguson’s college debut was more than a year away when his quarterback got his first look at the lanky freshman who was making the transition from wide receiver to tight end.
“I think the first time I saw him catch a ball I knew he was a really talented player,” UW redshirt junior Alex Hornibrook said. “Obviously, you need to have more reps with guys and get more familiar with them. That happened over the spring.
“But the first time I saw him running routes I knew he was pretty good.”
Ferguson spent the 2017 season on the scout team, trying to add weight and strength and learn how to block in addition to make plays down the field as a receiver.
Now 6-foot-5 and 239 pounds, the redshirt freshman continues to develop as a blocker.
But his ability to work free from linebackers and safeties and make plays down the field has been a huge weapon for UW (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten).
The Badgers play Nebraska (0-4, 0-2) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wide receiver A.J. Taylor leads UW in catches (15), receiving yards (294) and receiving touchdowns (2).
Ferguson is No. 2 with 12 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.
He recorded four catches for 58 yards, both team highs, and a touchdown in UW’s 28-17 victory over Iowa before the bye.
“I definitely knew he would be a contributor,” senior left guard Michael Deiter said. “You just saw it. One, you saw him catch the ball. He made catches you didn’t expect him to make.
“I still think blocking he can get better. And as a young tight end it is probably always easier to run routes and catch the football.
“His ability to run routes and catch the football is really good. He is talented, super-athletic.
“He can get better blocking but he still does a good job for us there.”
Quarterbacks have to trust their targets—wide receivers, tight ends or backs—will run the route as designed or make proper adjustments based on the defense and the catch the ball when given the opportunity.
That trust between Hornibrook and Ferguson began percolating in the spring and was obvious in the opener against Western Kentucky when Ferguson caught four balls for 43 yards.
“It definitely took time to build that trust,” Ferguson said. “I think we have really hit a high level of trust where he can throw that ball and trust me.
“I know he is usually going to throw a good ball. It is very rare that he is going to throw something that isn’t catchable.”
Hornibrook threw a good ball early in the final quarter at Iowa, with UW facing a 17-14 deficit and third and 3 from the Iowa 44.
Ferguson dropped the ball, a rarity, and UW was forced to punt.
Hornibrook delivered a quick message on the sideline.
“He came back to me after I dropped that one and (said): ‘Don’t worry. I’m still going to look to you. If you’re open, I’m going to get you,’ ” Ferguson said. “I just shut that drop out of my mind and moved on to the next play.”
Two series later, UW faced second and 7 from the Iowa 29.
Ferguson used a swim move to beat one-on-one coverage from linebacker Nick Niemann at the line of scrimmage and ran a crossing route from left to right.
Hornibrook delivered a strike; Ferguson made the catch at the 20 and gained 3 more yards to the 17.
Hornibrook hit Taylor for the go-ahead score on the next play.
“It meant a ton to me,” Ferguson said of Hornibrook’s words of encouragement. “Usually you see guys who think: ‘Oh, he dropped the ball. I probably shouldn’t go to him this time.
“I’m thankful he did trust me on the next one.”
The trust has been earned.
