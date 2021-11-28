Sorry, an error occurred.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.
Indiana coach Tom Allen fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Hoosiers completed their first winless season in conference play since 2011.
Allen also said he would take a $200,000 pay cut in each of the next four seasons. His contract runs through 2027.
For the past several weeks, there were indications Allen already had made up his mind about some offseason changes after the Hoosiers failed to meet expectations.
More could be coming after Indiana finished 2-10, with its wins coming over Idaho and Western Kentucky.
“We’ve got to go into the offseason and make sure we fix the things that were part of the problem for how this occurred,” Allen said after Saturday’s 44-7 drubbing at Purdue.
