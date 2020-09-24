JANESVILLE

You might not improve your landscaping at home by doing absolutely nothing in your yard this fall.

But let’s be honest: You’ve shown an industrious streak around the house while being cooped up these past six months.

This fall, instead of grinding through layers of landscaping work that will wear on your gardening gloves, not to mention your knees and back, why not take a load off the job? At least a little bit.

Fall can be a busy time of year in the backyard, whether you’re tackling end-of-summer garden cleanup, leaf patrol or winterizing that infernal sieve of your family’s finances: your lawn.

The Gazette chased down Michael Jesiolowski, Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens’ director of horticulture for an interview. Jesiolowski’s been busy recently gearing up the private gardens for the chilly season.

Jesiolowski suggested a few fall prep secrets he said will best protect precious and sometimes finicky landscaping investments at home such as rose bushes. But he also dished a few shortcuts that can save time and money, and might actually help your landscaping thrive more when spring returns.

In this Q and A, Jesiolowski explained how DIY landscapers can pick their spots in the backyard and avoid shedding autumn sweat when they don’t need to.

Q: I just saw a woman buy 10 bags of dark compost she said she plans to put around the base of her rose bushes to winterize the plants and protect them from the Wisconsin cold. I’ve often covered roses for the winter using dead leaves with a tall Styrofoam cone over the plant to insulate it and protect it from top to bottom. Who is doing it right? Me or the compost woman?

A: Jesiolowski said some people believe foam covers for roses can overheat the plant in winter and do more harm than good. Jesiolowski said that’s not likely to be a problem. He said it’s simply unnecessary to cover and insulate an entire rose plant with leaves and a Styrofoam cap. The compost woman has it right, Jesiolowski said.

The compost method require less work—just a mound of compost a few inches deep around the base of the rose bush—but it isolates the one part of a rose plant that actually needs to be protected during winter: the graft union. That is the spot where most hybrid rose plants are grafted together. That is the hearth of the rose plant’s new growth, and in most winters, it is all that needs to be protected, Jesiolowski said.

Q: I overextended myself on some yard projects this year and I got behind on trimming most of the bushes around my house. Is it OK to try to catch up on that pruning now?

A: At this point in the fall, you’re probably off the hook until next year for any untended trimming of bushes. By now, pruning will only serve to cut off the green, young branch tips of some shrubs and bushes, which you should try to avoid, Jesiolowski said.

“Don’t be over ambitious with pruning. Because a lot of the things that you see might need pruning now, at this point in the fall, you’ll be taking off the flower buds for next year on lilacs and some of the flowering shrubs. If you’re pruning right now, you’re taking stuff off that would bloom in the spring. Better to ride it out and wait until after the shrubs flower out in the spring. Then hit them with the pruner,” Jesiolowski said.

Q: OK, that plays to my main strength, which is putting off yard work until next spring. But what about the decorative grasses and tall flowers that have started to dry out for the fall? I bet I need to cut those down, right? Who wants a bunch of brown, scraggy-looking plant deadheads all winter? All they’re good for is trapping fallen leaves. Am I right?

A: Wrong. Some neatniks might have a tough time with this advice, but rather than pruning perennials to the ground in the fall, Jesiolowski suggests letting those tall, dried plants stand all winter. Think of them as a dusty, tan freak flag of sorts that actually helps out the slice of nature you’ve created.

“I would advocate to leave things up over the winter like grasses and perennials that still have cones because that offers insulation for the crown and the bottom of the plant. And it protects habitat for wildlife that you want, like insects and birds. It also leaves you some structure in your yard, some winter interest when you look out your window,” Jesiolowski said. “Remember, for five months out of the year, you’re going to be looking out at snow, muddy ground and a blank slate if you don’t leave anything up.”

Q: I’m stressed about leaves. They’re going to fall. Actually, they’re already falling. Oh, man. And I know the city of Janesville isn’t slated to pick up loose leaves I rake to my curb until Nov. 9 at the earliest. If I miss that deadline, I’ll have a shot at leaving some bagged yard waste with my garbage pickup Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. But until then, what do I do?

A: Stop freaking out about the leaves. Jesiolowski said it’s not a big deal if the first wave of the fall leaf deluge catches you while it’s still mowing season. Treat that brown, yellow and red yard confetti like the splash of spicy-smelling, foot-crunching décor it is.

“You don’t have to pick up every single leaf that’s in your yard. And if you have a mulching mower, you don’t have to take all the leaves out of your yard, especially in the fall. That’s insulation for the ground. It acts as a natural mulch. If you chop up some amount of leaves in your yard, you’re doing your lawn a favor all winter and the next spring,” Jesiolowski said. “Those chopped-up leaves sink into the ground and act as a natural, slow-release lawn fertilizer.”