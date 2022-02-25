Three front gables, varied in size, give a welcoming look to the Walsh, a plan that is both contemporary and compact. Brick wainscoting and multipaned windows, one of them arched, add to the visual appeal, as does the wide covered porch.
A spacious and comfortable family room forms the core of this home, with other rooms wrapping around it on three sides and a small patio on the fourth. Two glass doors that swing open for easy access are next to a fireplace tucked in the rear corner. The kitchen’s eating bar and the family room’s trayed ceiling help define these areas.
Counter space is plentiful in the C-shaped kitchen. Two or three people can work companionably there without getting in each other’s way, and the nook is roomy enough for a good-sized table.
A slender sidelight brightens the entry. Straight ahead is a small coat closet, and next to it, a stack of triangular display shelves, ideal for displaying family mementos or other small treasures. To the right is a window-bright room that could be outfitted as a living room, home office, home entertainment center, or you name it. It could even be another bedroom, if that’s what’s needed.
Though not large itself, the Walsh’s owners’ suite boasts a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Amenities here include a dual vanity and a shower. Utilities are just outside the door, in a passthrough space that connects the house and garage.
Secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house, with a bathroom and linen closet between the two. The front bedroom (or study) has a vaulted ceiling.