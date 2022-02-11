An octagonal study with a library loft is one of the most intriguing features of the Stanfield; a large, two-story Mediterranean-style home with a wide selection of living environments inside and out.
French doors to the left of a two-story high, naturally illuminated entry foyer open into the octagonal study. At the rear, a graceful wood and metal stairway circles up to a loft, open at the center, lined with bookshelves and arched windows.
Taking a few steps behind the stairway’s upper landing, and puts you in a huge owners’ suite, complete with sitting area, deck, and luxurious bathroom. Amenities include twin basins, oversized shower, spa tub, and a deep walk-in closet with a roomy storage space behind. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom outfitted with twin vanities. Linen storage and another big storage closet line the hallway.
A spacious, window-rich family room/kitchen is at the heart of the home. Sink and dishwasher nestle into a lengthy, wrap-around eating bar that faces into the family room. Other features include a walk-in pantry, bayed nook, entertainment center and fireplace. Laundry facilities are close by, in a generously sized utility room that connects to the three-car garage.
For outdoor dining, there’s a screened porch to the left. The elegant, vaulted dining room and living room are to the right. Columns or posts support a plant shelf that defines the boundary between the two, and both rooms offer sliding door access to a wrap-around covered patio.
A centrally located bathroom also serves the Stanfield’s first floor guest bedroom.