Indoor and outdoor living flow together naturally in the St. Petersburg, a midsize Mediterranean-style home designed to meet the needs of a contemporary family.
Entering through the grand arched portico, you step into an airy two-story foyer. This area is richly illuminated by an arched window over the door and another over the stairway. On the second level, a wide triangular loft overlooks the entry. Adjacent to the two secondary bedrooms, the loft makes an ideal spot for a library or study outfitted with the family computer.
But the loft is only the first of three group living spaces. Windows on three sides brighten a large living room that faces the street and looks out across a shaded planter to the side. The third (and largest) gathering space is the family room. The rear wall is filled with windows that face into a courtyard while more light spills in through the screened porch. This room also boasts a wet bar and a corner fireplace.
The kitchen has every convenience, including a pantry, built-in appliances and a work island. Sliders in the nook open onto the screened porch. Utilities and a folding counter are tucked in a pass-through space between kitchen and garage. A pull-down ladder in the garage provides access to an attic with a window.
In the St. Petersburg’s sumptuous owners’ suite, a half-wall with an arched opening provides partial separation between sleeping and sitting areas. Luxury amenities include a huge walk-in closet, twin basins, enclosed water closet, oversized shower, and spa tub.