The Santa Fe’s name couldn’t be more appropriate. This Pueblo-Spanish Revival home shows influences of both Spanish Colonial buildings and Native American pueblos. Stucco walls, stepped parapets, and exposed log ends are characteristic of the style, which flourished in and around the town of Santa Fe, New Mexico, in the 1930s.
Inside, the home is bright, spacious, and totally contemporary. An abundance of natural light washes into the high-ceilinged hexagonal great room through double sets of wide windows on three sides. This room offers a panoramic view, as does the covered patio that spans the entire rear.
While standing at the sink in the uniquely angled kitchen, you can survey the great room as well as the patio and landscape beyond. It’s a sweeping view. An eating bar fronts the sink, a walk-in pantry fills one corner, and counter space is expansive enough to accommodate a small team of cooks.
The owners’ suite is well-isolated from secondary bedrooms and has two large walk-in closets that buffer sound from the great room as well. Noteworthy luxuries in its private bathroom include: a spa tub, shower, two basins, and a separately enclosed toilet. Sliding glass doors in the roomy sleeping area offer yet another phenomenal rear view and open to a recessed, semi-secluded section of the patio. This would be an ideal spot for a hot tub.
The larger bedroom, on the opposite side of the Santa Fe’s hexagon, has a similar view and patio access to the rear. This bedroom also has a private bathroom, while the other bedroom shares a bathroom with the rest of the household. Laundry appliances are just outside the bedroom doors, in a roomy pass-through utility room that links with the three-car garage.