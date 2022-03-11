Families that enjoy entertaining will be impressed with the Barnhart’s capacity for handling large gatherings.
Depending on the weather and time of year, people can congregate in the kitchen and vaulted great room, the vaulted patio, or both. Both areas have wood-burning fireplaces that serve as inviting focal points, plus the kitchen has a curved-edge eating bar that doubles as a buffet.
If formal dining is on the agenda, the dining room to the right of the vaulted foyer makes an elegant impression. Natural light washes in through a wide front window, while the deep butler’s pantry keeps additional food handy, but out of sight. On the opposite side of the foyer, the vaulted den is in an ideal location for a home office.
Covered walkways and patios wrap around three sides of the home. These add even more room for outdoor living, and will be particularly appreciated if the home is built in excessively rainy or sunny climes. Standing at the kitchen sink, you can gaze out across the covered patio at the rear, and enjoy watching seasonal changes in the landscape beyond.
Down a long hallway to the right, double doors open into a luxurious owners’ suite that fills much of the right wing. Its two large walk-in closets each have a built-in dresser. The bathroom boasts a heated tile floor, deep soaking tub, and walk-in shower. And it’s all conveniently close to a door that leads to the large hot tub on the Barnhart’s covered deck outside.
The hallway to the owners’ suite is lined with storage cabinets and runs past a small bathroom and an extra large utility room. A bunk room, TV loft and bedroom suite are upstairs.