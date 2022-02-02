The shingle-clad Mapleton has a Craftsman cottage look. It's easy to picture this home nestled in a grove of tall oak trees, but it would blend into a suburban neighborhood just as nicely.
One of its most notable features is an old-fashioned covered porch that wraps around three sides of the home. Outdoor lovers will appreciate this feature, whether the sky is filled with sunshine, clouds, rain, or snow. Add gates front and back to create a secure play area for toddlers and small pets.
Two large, interconnected rooms fill the front, linked by French double doors. The room closest to the street could be outfitted as a home office, guest room, parlor, or whatever suits. It has a closet and direct bathroom access, complete with shower.
A woodstove sits near the entrance to the gathering room. Walk around it to the right, and you pass along a short hallway to the kitchen. Laundry appliances hide behind folding doors on the left side of the hall.
Around the woodstove to the left is the stairway to the second floor, and past that a skylit and vaulted living room, open to a large kitchen and bayed dining area. A conversation bar rims the boundary side of a long work island with a built-in cooktop.
The Mapleton's kitchen has a raised eating bar as well. Working at the kitchen sink, you face across it into the window-bright dining bay. Counters and cupboards are in good supply, and the step-in pantry adds still more storage space.
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are upstairs. Owners' suite amenities include a walk-in closet and a skylit bathroom with a spa tub, dual vanity, shower, and enclosed toilet.