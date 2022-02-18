The Longview is a two-story shingle-style beach house. This cottage would be equally at home in the Cape Cod area, by a lake in the Northwest, or in almost any other retreat setting.
Nostalgic plant shelves underscore several of the Craftsman-style window sets. Lined with pots of geraniums, petunias or impatiens, these will add vibrant dashes of color during the summer months. Maybe the deer won’t even notice them at this level. A covered breezeway at the rear links the house to a double-wide carport with attic and ground-level storage areas.
In this informal home, sets of French doors on two sides offer easy entry via a covered patio that wraps across the front and expands out into a larger covered area on the right. Slender wooden posts support the roof while serving as breezy accents.
Inside, the great room has a wood stove and is open to the kitchen, across a gently curved counter extension rimmed by a raised eating bar. One of the plant shelves fronts the kitchen sink, so the bright blossoms outside can be enjoyed during meal cleanups inside.
The kitchen and great room both flow into the dining area, where a door at the back leads to a handy mudroom. The mud room, in turn, links with both a utility room and the breezeway.
Two ground floor bedrooms share the main floor bathroom between them.
The Longview’s spacious owners’ suite fills most of the second floor, extending into three gables with attic-style ceilings that slope down on the sides. A loft fills the fourth gable. Plenty of natural light washes in through wide windows on all four sides. The suite also has its own fireplace, two roomy walk-in closets, and a luxurious bathroom.