The Keizer is a small home with a big heart. Brick veneer gives it a look of solidity, while the recessed front porch extends a warm welcome.
At its core, a roomy country kitchen flows right into a spacious vaulted great room, with no more than ceiling variation and a peninsular counter for separation. Working in the kitchen, you can keep tabs on everything in this large gathering space, from chatting with visitors to supervising homework in progress.
The kitchen ceiling is a lofty 11 feet high and flat. It transitions to vaulted in the great room at the rear, and the richly glassed dining area facing the street.
Wide windows on both sides of the fireplace brighten the family room. A sliding glass door on one side allows access to a rear patio, ideal for outdoor dining on warm days.
The owners’ suite is fairly large for a home this size, completely filling the entire right side. A vaulted ceiling further expands the sense of volume here, and a walk-in closet provides abundant storage space. Other notable features include a linen closet and an oversized shower. Obscured glass fills a large double window that bathes the room in natural light.
Two more bedrooms plus a bathroom cluster together on the left. One of these rooms could be used as a home office or hobby room, if desired. The large linen closet in the hallway is convenient to all three rooms.
Laundry appliances are handy but out of sight, in a pass-through utility room that connects the Keizer’s kitchen to the garage.