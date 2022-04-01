The Cedar Ridge’s dormers and inviting front porch are among a cluster of Craftsman features that lend nostalgic charm to this one-and-a-half-story country cottage. Multipaned windows, along with cultured stone wainscoting and column supports, boost its appeal.
Inside, the floor plan is fully attuned to the preferences of contemporary families. The gathering spaces are awash with natural light. Windows fill most of the living room’s rear wall, next to a fireplace. The living room is completely open to a dining room that is windowed on two sides, and open to the kitchen on its fourth side. A powder bathroom is centrally located.
Standing at the kitchen sink, you can look out across the flush eating bar to scan a wide area, easily taking in the dining room, covered patio, and part of the living room. Counter space wraps around three sides of the C-shaped kitchen. Cupboards span two walls, while a generously sized walk-in pantry offers plenty of space for canned goods and other food staples.
Laundry facilities are mere steps away, in a good-sized utility room with built-in cabinets. Direct entry to the garage is equally close, ideal for unloading groceries in the dark or in stormy weather.
The owners’ suite and a den fill the left side of the main floor, accessed via a vaulted foyer that runs next to the right-hand stairway. Pocket doors open into the den, which also has a closet. It could be furnished as a guest room, fourth bedroom, or put to other uses. Owners’ suite amenities include a double vanity and a roomy walk-in closet.
Two more bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs in the Cedar Ridge, along with a vaulted attic.