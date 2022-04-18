If you’re looking to downsize but enjoy relaxing in an expansive gathering space, the Lostine just might be what you’re looking for. The shared living area fills the entire left wing.
No stairs here, so aging in place is entirely possible. But this contemporary ranch-style home is also well-suited to singles, first-time homebuyers and small families.
Cultured stone veneer underscores the lap siding that frames large front windows, while an eye-catching series of low-pitched gables ascends to merge with the hipped roof. Environmentally conscious families can also cut utility costs by installing an array of solar panels on the roof.
Entering, you step directly into a large living room expanded by a rectangular window bay. A fireplace nestles into cabinetry that lines one wall, next to a wide home entertainment center. Cabinets or bookshelves (owners’ choice) fill in the corners, and light washes in through a slender window that crowns the space.
A hutch provides partial separation between the entry and dining area. Otherwise, the living room is open to the dining room and kitchen, which is bounded by a combination work island and eating bar. Counters, appliances and cupboards are arrayed along two walls of the kitchen. Atrium doors open onto a covered patio.
At the rear of the dining room is a short hallway that leads to the owners’ suite. Natural light beams down through a sun tube into the suite’s roomy walk-in closet. The other bedroom is accessed via a hallway near the front door. A coat closet fills the wall that leads to the main bathroom.
In the hallway that leads to the Lostine’s garage and utility room, coat hooks line up over a storage bench for foot gear.