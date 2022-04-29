Mckenna Young proved to be a double-dose of trouble for the Beloit Turner softball team Thursday.
The Brodhead junior pitched a complete-game three-hitter and hit a two-run home run to lead the Cardinals to a 4-0 victory in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Top-ranked Brodhead (13-1, 11-1) remained in sole possession of first place in the conference, one-half game ahead of Jefferson.
The Cardinals got two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run single from Taetum Hoesly and made it 4-0 in the fourth Young’s home run.
“That home run was into the wind and not a cheap one at all,” Brodhead coach Steve Krupke said. “And overall, it was probably Mckenna’s best game of the season. She fielded her position really well in the circle, had a couple of hits and threw a great game.
“This was a good win for us because Turner is a good team and good program. The top of our order really came through for us.”
Young finished with eight strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run in her last four outings.
Brodhead is scheduled to play state-ranked Poynette on Monday in a nonconference game.
BRODHEAD 4, TURNER 0
Beloit Turner;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Brodhead;202;000;x;—;4;6;2
Leading hitters—BT: Jordan 1x3, Reyes 1x3, Rose 1x2; Br: Mckenna Young 2x3 (HR), Ava Risum 2x3, Taetum Hoesly 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BT: Rose (L, 3.2-6-4-4-1-0), Champeny (2.1-0-0-0-1-0); Br: Young (W, 7-3-0-0-8-2).