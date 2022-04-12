HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF High school boys golf: Bryce Sullivan shoots 73 to help Janesville Craig take second in triangular Gazette staff Apr 12, 2022 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEBryce Sullivan led the way with a 2-over-par 73 on Tuesday, but his Janesville Craig boys golf team came up one shot short in a Big Eight Conference triangular at Glen Erin Golf Course.Craig posted a four-player team total of 332 strokes in the 18-hole event, finishing one stroke behind Sun Prairie’s 331. Madison La Follette finished third at 392.Craig also got an 84 from Wyatt Marshall, an 85 from Easton Haworth and a 90 from Alex Falligant.Sun Prairie got a 79 from Tyler Schick. Will Arkin shot 89 for La Follette.The Cougars are scheduled to compete in a 24-team invitational Thursday at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TRIANGULARTeam scores—Sun Prairie 331; Janesville Craig 332; Madison La Follette 392.Top three individuals—Bryce Sullivan, JC, 73; Tyler Schick, SP, 79; Jordan Drews, SP, 83.Janesville Craig—Bryce Sullivan 73; Wyatt Marshall 84; Easton Haworth 85; Alex Falligant 90; Clayton Churchill 102. At Glen Erin GC, Janesville, par 71. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form