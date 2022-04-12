01STOCK_GOLF

JANESVILLE

Bryce Sullivan led the way with a 2-over-par 73 on Tuesday, but his Janesville Craig boys golf team came up one shot short in a Big Eight Conference triangular at Glen Erin Golf Course.

Craig posted a four-player team total of 332 strokes in the 18-hole event, finishing one stroke behind Sun Prairie’s 331. Madison La Follette finished third at 392.

Craig also got an 84 from Wyatt Marshall, an 85 from Easton Haworth and a 90 from Alex Falligant.

Sun Prairie got a 79 from Tyler Schick. Will Arkin shot 89 for La Follette.

The Cougars are scheduled to compete in a 24-team invitational Thursday at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TRIANGULAR

Team scores—Sun Prairie 331; Janesville Craig 332; Madison La Follette 392.

Top three individuals—Bryce Sullivan, JC, 73; Tyler Schick, SP, 79; Jordan Drews, SP, 83.

Janesville Craig—Bryce Sullivan 73; Wyatt Marshall 84; Easton Haworth 85; Alex Falligant 90; Clayton Churchill 102. At Glen Erin GC, Janesville, par 71.

