High school baseball

Southern Lakes

ELKHORN 2, BADGER 1

Elkhorn;100;100;2--2;5;0

Badger;000;010;0--2;1;0

Marks, Hercherbach (6) and Paddock; Polyock, Needle (5). Deleskiewski (6) and Slattery.

Leading hitters--Monk (E) 2x3. 3B--Needle (B).

SO--Marks 10, Hercherbach 3, Polyock 6, Deleskiewski 5. BB--Marks 1, Polyock 2, Deleskiewski 1.

Trailways South

FALL RIVER 17, PARKVIEW 0 (5)

Fall River;019;70--17;13;1

Orfordville Parkview;000;00--0;2;9

Schultz-Winsua; Z. Brown, Wells (4), Butzler (5).

Leading hitters--Taves (FR) 2x3, Rauls (FR) 2x2. Beaudoin (FR) 3x4, Osterhaves (FR). 2B--Taves (FR), Schultz (FR), Osterhaves (FR).

SO--Schultz-Winsua 10, Brown 4, Wells 2. BB--Brown 3, Wells 4.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you