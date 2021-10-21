MIAMI
Only one thing went wrong for the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Udonis Haslem voted no.
The rest went as well as anyone could have expected.
Tyler Herro scored 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench, Jimmy Butler added 21 and the Miami Heat opened their season with an easy 137-95 victory over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
“I mean, 137’s a lot,” Herro said. “Hopefully, we can see that a lot this season.”
Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, who set team records for opening night scoring and opening night margin of victory.
It was nearly the biggest margin of victory in any game—falling just short of a 43-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers in 1994.
The previous team record for points in an opener was 128 points against Detroit in 1999, and the biggest margin of victory was 26 points over Orlando in 2000.
The only event that left Heat fans wanting more was when Haslem, now in his 19th season, politely declined cries from the crowd—and even some on his own bench—and didn’t check into the game in the final moments.
“That was just great, hearing everybody chanting his name,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He doesn’t need to go in there. That was just all love.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points and Grayson Allen added 14 for Milwaukee. Olympic gold medalist Khris Middleton had 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting for the Bucks, who were without, among others, Jrue Holiday (right heel), Brook Lopez (back) and Bobby Portis (left hamstring).
Miami outrebounded Milwaukee 58-38.
“We’ll get some of the guys back, and every team is going to deal with this at different points, most likely,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
“It’s a long journey and we’re just getting started.”
P.J. Tucker started in his Miami debut, against the team that he helped win an NBA title a few months ago, and had eight points and six rebounds.
Tucker committed Miami’s first foul of the game, a reintroduction to Antetokounmpo just 38 seconds after tip-off.
HEAT 137, BUCKS 95
MILWAUKEE (95)
G.Antetokounmpo 4-11 6-10 15, Middleton 4-14 1-1 10, Connaughton 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 5-11 2-2 14, Hill 3-7 0-0 8, Kalaitzakis 3-5 1-4 8, Nwora 3-12 3-5 11, T.Antetokounmpo 2-2 2-3 6, Mamukelashvili 4-9 2-2 12, J.Robinson 1-7 2-2 5. Totals 32-84 19-29 95.
MIAMI (137)
Butler 6-10 9-11 21, Tucker 3-4 0-0 8, Adebayo 9-13 2-5 20, D.Robinson 3-10 0-1 8, Lowry 1-8 2-2 5, Martin 1-1 2-4 5, Morris 3-10 0-0 7, Strus 2-4 0-1 5, Okpala 1-2 0-0 3, Dedmon 5-6 2-2 13, Yurtseven 4-6 0-1 8, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Herro 10-18 3-4 27, Vincent 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 51-96 20-31 137.
Milwaukee 17 26 26 26 — 95
Miami 40 32 33 32 — 137
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 12-42 (Hill 2-4, Mamukelashvili 2-4, Nwora 2-6, Allen 2-8, Kalaitzakis 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, J.Robinson 1-6, Middleton 1-6, Connaughton 0-3), Miami 15-35 (Herro 4-8, Tucker 2-3, D.Robinson 2-8, Morris 1-3, Strus 1-3, Lowry 1-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 38 (G.Antetokounmpo 10), Miami 58 (Adebayo 13). Assists—Milwaukee 19 (Connaughton, Middleton 4), Miami 28 (Butler, Lowry 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 26, Miami 26. A—19,600 (19,600).