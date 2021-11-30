NASSAU, Bahamas
T he only certainty about Tiger Woods is that he won’t be playing very much golf.
Not unless he decides it’s worth trying to scale a mountain taller than all the previous ones on which he has planted his flag.
“Making progress,” he wrote to accompany a video of his swing he recently posted on Twitter.
But when asked whether he could envision himself taking on Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy in the biggest events on the toughest golf courses, Woods said: “I’m so far from that.”
Woods walked into the room at Albany Golf Club without a noticeable limp as he climbed onto the stage and took his seat behind a microphone. He left the stage a little more gingerly, and conceded his leg and back were aching from sitting for so long.
“We all want to see him back. We all want to see him healthy and playing like the Tiger Woods we’ve seen for 20 years,” golfer Harris English said.
Even before his single-car crash in the Los Angeles suburbs last February, those days were fading with age. Now, they are likely gone due to a badly damaged right leg stemming from the crash. Woods mentioned that during the early days in the hospital, there was talk of the possibility of amputation.
Clearly, Woods faces a slow road to the mountain before he can even think about trying to climb.
Woods said he would love to return to the British Open at St. Andrews, where the steepest climb is crossing the Swilcan Bridge.
Woods has ruled out being a full-time player, and the argument can be made he already was headed in that direction. He played only 13 events on the PGA Tour in 2019, the last time he was healthy and the world wasn’t in the throes of a pandemic.
The best-case scenario is a schedule geared around select majors—similar to what Ben Hogan did in the 1950s after his near-fatal car crash. Hogan was 37 when he won the 1950 U.S. Open. Woods turns 46 on Dec. 30.
Would it be enough to satisfy his legion of fans for him to play only a few tournaments a year? The short answer: Even a little Tiger is better than no Tiger.
“Any time he can play just adds interest and adds intrigue and puts golf in the national media,” English said.
“Any time Tiger shows up at an event, it’s completely different, no matter how he’s playing,” said Abraham Ancer, the last player to face Woods in match play during the 2019 Presidents Cup. “He transforms events.”
“Anyone who’s moved the needle or changed the game so much, to still be a part of the game, will bring people to it,” golfer Xander Schauffele said. “Whether it’s once, twice or three times a year, there’s just a level of excitement. I was lucky to play with him a few times. I can see what he does for people and for venues.”
The first step is getting him back in any capacity, and that’s no small task.
He has been down a similar path before, most notably the progress he made from four back surgeries over a span of three years. He contended at tournaments (Valspar), then at majors (British Open at Carnoustie, PGA Championship at Bellerive)—and then he won the Masters.
“I don’t see that type of trend going forward for me,” Woods said. “I won’t have the opportunity to practice given the condition of my leg and build up. I just don’t. I’ll just have a different way of doing it and that’s OK and I’m at peace with that. I’ve made the climb enough times.”
At this point, no one should be looking for another Mount Everest. They just want to see Tiger, even if for just a little while.
Doug Ferguson is a columnist for The Associated Press.