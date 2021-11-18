Formula One is “duty bound” to raise awareness of human rights issues as the series closes its season in the Middle East, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said Thursday.
F1 concludes its season with its inaugural races in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, followed by the season finale in Abu Dhabi, where the series has raced since 2009. F1 has raced in Bahrain since 2004 and now has four stops in the Middle East on its calendar.
Hamilton has spoken out on human rights issues before and played a role in the release of a political prisoner earlier this year.
“There are issues in these places that we’re going to, as there are around the world, but of course (the Middle East) seems to be deemed as the worst in this part of the world,” Hamilton said ahead of Sunday’s race, the first in a 10-year deal between F1 and Qatar.
“I do think as these sports go to these places, they’re duty bound to raise awareness for these issues and (that) these places need scrutiny, need the media to speak.”
Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been accused of “sportswashing” their human rights records by using high-profile sporting events to project a favorable image of the countries. Qatar hosts the World Cup next year.
“Equal rights is a serious issue,” Hamilton said. “They are trying to make steps. It can’t change overnight.”