Over the July 4th holiday weekend, 220 people died and 570 others were wounded due to gun violence. Over 300 mass shootings have occurred in 2022.
Milwaukee is on track to have more homicides in 2022 than any other year. We have come to learn of communities such as Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York and Highland Park, Illinios. Behind these numbers are families and communities dealing with unimaginable grief and loss.
In almost all mass shooting events and in most gun crimes, others knew the suspect may act but chose not to call authorities which could have prevented the tragedies.
Our officers prepare for active shooter events and gun crime by spending thousands of hours training to assure that we will have an immediate response and engagement designed to stop the shooting. All public schools and many parochial schools in the city of Janesville have police radios assigned so school officials can immediately summon officers to their school, saving precious minutes and lives. The police department has developed a 9-point gun violence plan that addresses conflict before it becomes violent.
While we are prepared to respond to an active shooter event and gun violence, we prefer to avoid the tragedy. We urge citizens to call us if you know of someone that is struggling and needs help. Contact us with your suspicions and place the burden and responsibility on us.
Janesville is our community. It is up to all of us to help one another. Let’s not allow the tragedy to come to us.