WHITEWATER
Inside play—and inside players—made most of the difference for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team on Saturday.
The eighth-ranked Warhawks controlled the paint and shared the wealth to build a 73-64 victory over 10th-ranked UW-Eau Claire in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference showdown.
Whitewater (13-1 overall, 4-0 WIAC) outscored the Blugolds on the inside, 40-8, and posted 25 assists on their 29 field goals.
On the other end of the floor, the Warhawks’ defense held Eau Claire (11-3, 2-1) to 37.5% shooting and forced 15 turnovers.
Junior Aleah Grundahl scored a game-best 28 points, making 12 of 19 shots and adding five rebounds and three steals. Whitewater High School product Rebekah Schumacher, a senior guard, shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range and totaled 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Senior center Johanna Taylor totaled 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks, and junior forward Abby Belschner had eight points and three assists.
Whitewater finished the first quarter with a 7-0 scoring run for a 21-18 lead, and a 9-0 run gave the Warhawks a 32-22 lead with 3 minutes, 48 seconds before halftime. The lead grew to 13 points late in the third quarter.
Eau Claire closed the margin to give with 3:24 to play, but the Warhawks went on an 8-1 scoring run keyed by a 3-point play by Taylor and a jump shot by Trautsch with 1:15 to play.
The Blugolds got 21 points from Jessie Ruden, 14 points and seven rebounds from Kylie Mogen and 14 points from Courtney Crouch.
The Warhawks return to action with a 7 p.m. Wednesday game at UW-Platteville.
NO. 8 WARHAWKS 73,
NO. 10 BLUGOLDS 64
UW-EAU CLAIRE (11-3, 2-1)
Mogen 5-12 2-2 14, Ganser 0-3 0-0 0, Ganski 4-6 0-0 12, Crouch 3-8 8-10 14, Ruden 8-22 2-3 21, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Hauge 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 21-56 12-17 64.
UW-WHITEWATER (13-1, 4-0)
Grundahl 12-19 3-5 28, Taylor 5-11 1-1 11, Schumacher 5-7 0-0 14, Trautsch 2-8 0-0 5, Kieres 0-5 3-4 3, Santo Domingo 1-8 0-0 2, Carollo 0-0 2-2 2, Belschner 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 29-67 9-15 73.
Eau Claire;18;12;12;22;—;64
Whitewater;21;17;14;21;—;73
3-point goals—Eau Claire 10-25 (Ganski 4-6, Ruden 3-10, Mogen 2-4, Smith 1-2, Ganser 0-1, Crouch 0-1, Hauge 0-1), Whitewater 6-18 (Schumacher 4-5, Grundahl 1-2, Trautsch 1-3, Santo Domingo 0-6, Kieres 0-2. Rebounds—Eau Claire 9-28-37 (Mogen 7, Ganser 7), Whitewater 13-29-42 (Kieres 7). Total fouls—Eau Claire 14, Whitewater 15. Assists—Eau Claire 9, Whitewater 25 (Taylor 5). Turnovers—Eau Claire 15, Whitewater 10. Steals—Eau Claire 6 (Ruden 3), Whitewater 10 (Grundahl 3). Blocks—Eau Claire 5 (Mogen 3), Whitewater 6 (Taylor 2).