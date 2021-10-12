Jon Gruden might still be coaching had he merely been exposed as a remorseful racist.
His email about union chief DeMaurice Smith’s lips was both disturbing and despicable, but it was made a decade ago when Gruden was not coaching in the NFL. And Gruden issued an immediate apology, insisting he doesn’t have an “ounce of racism in me.”
But when word of more emails followed, no apology could be fast enough or convincing enough.
The targets were many. The shots were crude.
The emails were exposed, and so was Gruden’s real character.
An ounce of racism? How about a cup of misogyny? Maybe a pint of homophobia?
So Gruden is gone, and it couldn’t have happened fast enough. The coach who had a meteoric rise to national prominence as a football coach and network TV analyst came crashing to earth even faster, done in by one cringeworthy email after another.
He left the Raiders with more than six years and $60 million left on the contract that enticed him back to coaching. And with his reputation shredded after being caught in emails saying nasty things about everyone from Roger Goodell to former President Barack Obama.
Just how bad are the emails? So bad it’s hard to find a group Gruden didn’t single out.
According to the New York Times, he denigrated the idea of women referees. He exchanged pictures of NFL female cheerleaders wearing only bikini bottoms. He used homophobic slurs and railed on against the drafting of gay players into the league.
The Times also reported that Gruden said a player who demonstrated during the national anthem should be fired. And he mocked a 2017 article about players calling on Goodell to support racial equality and criminal justice reform.
Oh, and he saved his worst homosexual name calling for the commissioner of the league that employed him.
The emails reported Monday night by the Times say more about Gruden than any of the years he spent talking to the nation about football on network TV.
Then it became not a question of whether Gruden would resign, but when.
The truth is, Gruden probably didn’t mean to hurt anyone. He surely never thought his emails—mostly with Bruce Allen, former president of the Washington Football Team—would ever become public.
The emails stretch up to when he became coach of the Raiders in 2018. They paint a portrait of Gruden that is far different than the one he presents publicly.
He was likely already facing at least a suspension for the Smith email, and it was hard to see a way forward for a coach who used racial tropes in a league where the majority of players are Black.
Now he’s gone, and the NFL is a better place already.