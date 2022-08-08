Packers Football

Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Allen Lazard rides a scooter to the NFL football team's practice field. Lazard will be counted on heavily this season to help offset the loss of Davante Adams, who was traded in the offseason.

 Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers has some unpopular opinions, no doubt, but saying that wide receiver is the easiest offensive position to learn in the NFL might make some of his former teammates take to Twitter and really let him have it.

Not that he wouldn’t be used to it.

