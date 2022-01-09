Derek Gray came up big again Saturday as the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team warmed up for a Wednesday showdown with a hard-fought, 77-72 victory at UW-Eau Claire.
Gray totaled 19 points as the Warhawks (11-4 overall, 4-0 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) erased an eight-point deficit midway through the second half. Gray’s jump shot with 33 seconds to play gave the Warhawks the lead for keeps.
Gray leads the Warhawks with an 18.4-point season average. He scored 36 on Wednesday in Whitewater’s victory at UW-Oshkosh.
On Saturday, Whitewater committed a season-low three turnovers and forced Eau Claire (8-7, 1-3) into 17 turnovers, resulting in a 21-5 advantage in points off turnovers. The Warhawks also held a 12-0 margin in fast-break points.
Trevon Chislom added 16 points and Drew Fisher 12 for the Warhawks, who saw six players score eight or more points.
Whitewater took a 32-24 lead with 4 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half, but Eau Claire scored the last nine points of the half for a 40-36 lead. The margin grew to 59-51 with 9:38 to play, but the Warhawks responded with a 10-0 run.
After a 3-pointer, a driving layup and a free throw from Gray down the stretch, Jameer Barker sank two free throws with a second left to lock in the victory.
Coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks will play host to undefeated and nationally second-ranked UW-Platteville at 7 p.m. Wednesday for sole possession of the WIAC lead.