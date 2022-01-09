EAU CLAIRE

Derek Gray came up big again Saturday as the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team warmed up for a Wednesday showdown with a hard-fought, 77-72 victory at UW-Eau Claire.

Gray totaled 19 points as the Warhawks (11-4 overall, 4-0 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) erased an eight-point deficit midway through the second half. Gray’s jump shot with 33 seconds to play gave the Warhawks the lead for keeps.

Gray leads the Warhawks with an 18.4-point season average. He scored 36 on Wednesday in Whitewater’s victory at UW-Oshkosh.

On Saturday, Whitewater committed a season-low three turnovers and forced Eau Claire (8-7, 1-3) into 17 turnovers, resulting in a 21-5 advantage in points off turnovers. The Warhawks also held a 12-0 margin in fast-break points.

Trevon Chislom added 16 points and Drew Fisher 12 for the Warhawks, who saw six players score eight or more points.

Whitewater took a 32-24 lead with 4 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half, but Eau Claire scored the last nine points of the half for a 40-36 lead. The margin grew to 59-51 with 9:38 to play, but the Warhawks responded with a 10-0 run.

After a 3-pointer, a driving layup and a free throw from Gray down the stretch, Jameer Barker sank two free throws with a second left to lock in the victory.

Coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks will play host to undefeated and nationally second-ranked UW-Platteville at 7 p.m. Wednesday for sole possession of the WIAC lead.

WARHAWKS 77, BLUGOLDS 72

UW-WHITEWATER (11-4, 4-0)

Brahm 1-3 0-0 2, Capstran 4-8 1-2 9, Chislom 8-13 0-1 16, Gray 9-10 1-2 19, Barker 3-11 2-2 9, Fisher 4-5 3-4 12, Flaten-Moore 3-4 2-2 8, Conaghan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-64 9-13 77.

UW-EAU CLAIRE (8-7, 1-3)

Page 2-8 0-0 5, Voigt 8-10 4-4 20, Brooks 1-6 0-0 2, Ijadimbola 2-5 0-0 4, Casper 4-6 0-0 11, Huschka 1-2 0-1 2, Hall 3-5 0-0 8, Blair 3-4 0-0 8, Hanke 4-6 1-1 10, Maloney 1-1 0-0 2, Hau 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 29-54 5-8 72.

Halftime—Eau Claire 40, Whitewater 36. 3-point goals—Whitewater 4-9 (Gray 2-5, Barker 1-1, Fisher 1-1, Chislom 0-2), Eau Claire 9-24 (Casper 3-5, Hall 2-4, Blair 2-2, Page 1-7, Hanke 1-2, Brooks 0-2, Ijadimbola 0-1, Huschka 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 8-15-23 (Fisher 5), Eau Claire 9-23-32 (Voigt 7). Total fouls—Whitewater 14, Eau Claire 15. Assists—Whitewater 14 (Capstran 4), Eau Claire 17 (Brooks 7). Turnovers—Whitewater 3, Eau Claire 17. Steals—Whitewater 8, Eau Claire 0. Blocks—Whitewater 1, Eau Claire 5.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you