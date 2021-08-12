Celebrating 50 years of marriage to the most patient, wonderful and tolerant woman on Earth last week brought me to the big lake they call Gitcheegummee a month earlier than prime time.
But an unexpected DNR closure of the lake trout season just a couple of days from now in the western wing of Lake Superior known as Chequamegon Bay is more than validation of Romans 8:28 in the timing of hooking up with a future hall of famer again in the land beyond the tourists along Wisconsin’s far northeastern border.
Bayfield County is a mecca for “leaf lookers” with names like Dirk and Muffy a month from now. But those who reek of fish and insect repellant have waters where the big fish swim pretty much to themselves.
Some monstrous muskies cruise the Pike Lake chain with just a fraction of fishing pressure seen around Minocqua or Hayward. Lake Owen still has my vote as one of the north woods’ top bass lakes—even though I deserve some shameful blame for sharing this place with those who have followed this column for decades for increased fishing pressure here.
Getting paid to foul your own nest is little consolation when others show up at your favorite fishing spot before you do. But squaring the ledger with the Great Rainmaker is wise when you can see the end of your run without needing binoculars.
Today’s lesson is on Joshua and the Apostles. But this has nothing to do with King James. It’s about that Teigen kid who will someday be a hall of famer and fishing around the trophy- rich islands where you won’t be able to chase lake trout until 2022 less than 48 hours from now.
The first time I fished the north country with Josh Teigen was more than a decade ago.
He was cooking at a Pike Lake chain supper club, contemplating a dream life as a fishing guide.
It didn’t take long to realize Teigen had the drive, talent and personality to become a legendary fishing guide—especially with trophy fish waters in his backyard.
Teigen has never heard of actor Gary Cooper.
He looked perplexed when told he resembled “Coop with a fishin’ pole.” Fortunately, the muscle memory to set the hook on a monster lake trout swimming 100 feet down between a couple of the smaller Apostle Islands was not impeded by higher thought processes.
These islands in Chequamegon Bay are impressive on many levels.
Most obvious is the size and shoulders of lake trout that swim here.
But current ripping between islands far beyond the Rock River after a gullywasher rain is hard to get your head around.
Lake trout season might close Sunday at midnight.
But the best action for cookie-cutter 20-inch smallmouth bass is still several weeks away—as is perhaps your best chance to tangle with a 50-inch muskie on the Pike Lake chain.
Regarding marital advice, faith and a purpose driven life are key for a shot at 50 years of happiness.
Today’s Bible verse is Proverbs 32. It simply reads “See Proverbs 31.”
Josh Teigen’s fishing guide Service can be reached at 715- 813-0575.
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc