For the past two days, Sam Dekker has been surrounded by 125 youngsters dribbling and shooting basketballs for about four hours inside the Janesville Craig High fieldhouse.
That should make taking care of his 12-week-old son, Harlan Wolf “Wolfie”, seem like a piece of cake.
Dekker, the former University of Wisconsin standout, was the leader of two-day basketball camp arranged by Ryan Roth, the head of the Janesville Basketball Association, and put on by Pro Start Sports, a Wilmot-based organization run by Johnny Highland, Robert Sarnowski and Mike Schmalfeldt.
Dekker, who along with fellow starters Frank Kaminsky and Josh Gasser, and Nigel Hayes, led the Badgers to back-to-back NCAA Final Four appearances in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
“It’s funny to think I’ve more than doubled my time as a pro than as a Badger,” Dekker said. “It’s hard for me to reflect because I’m still progressing in my career.
“I don’t have a lot of time to reflect on those ‘glory years”, but at some point, I’ll sit back and say, ‘Yeah, that was cool.’”
Those back-to-back NCAA Final Four appearances did not register with the younger group of players who did not come up to Dekker’s waistband.
“It’s funny, some of the real young ones come up and say, ‘You’re Sam?’” Dekker said with a smile in between the morning and afternoon sessions. “It’s OK. Once I started playing around with them, dunking and shooting from halfcourt, they’re like, ‘OK, you’re a basketball player.’”
Coaching is in Dekker’s blood. His father, Todd, coached and taught at Sheboygan Lutheran High for 40 years. In his father’s final season as head coach, Sam led the Crusaders to the 2012 WIAA Division 5 state title, averaging 32.5 points.
His fourth-quarter performance in the state title game might be the most unbelievable in tournament history. He made three 3-pointers and converted a three-point play in the final minutes to help Sheboygan Lutheran overcome a nine-point deficit.
Dekker then went to UW for three seasons.
He and his wife, Olivia, live in Sheboygan.
His lifelong state ties are why he bounced around the Craig fieldhouse for two straight days.
“This state has given me so much,” Dekker said. “If I can give back any of that joy they have given me, I’m going to do it.
“I’m trying to put my fingerprint in youth basketball in the state.”
That will help Roth lift the youth program in Janesville. Roth said the turnout of 125 participants was ideal.
“Typically, if we do a skill session, we might have 150 to 160 kids,” Roth said as the final afternoon session was starting Thursday. “But that’s not a four-hour, back-to-back days where you have a total session.”
“This is a perfect amount for Sam to move around and help out.”
And that is what the 6-foot-8, 28-year-old did. As the various age groups dribbled, performed drills or played full-court games, Dekker yelled out encouragement as he dribbled a ball and shot at unattended baskets amid the beat of music playing throughout the large fieldhouse.
Injuries have hampered Dekker’s professional career. After the Badgers lost to Duke 68-63 in the 2015 NCAA championship game, the then junior declared for the NBA draft.
The Houston Rockets selected him 18th overall. Dekker suffered a back injury in the third game of the season, which ended his rookie campaign.
After three seasons in Houston, Dekker played with the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards. Dekker has played overseas in Russia and the last two years in Turkey. He played for two months with the Toronto Raptors in 2021.
Dekker does not have a team for this fall, but his representatives are busy.
“Obviously, we want to stay in the states,” Dekker said. “I’m on the phone all day, checking messages.
“This (camp) offers me a good chance to get away from the anxiety of free agency.”
Dekker’s wife, Olivia, is a sideline reporter for ESPN, which will play into Sam’s decision on where to play this season.
“We want to be somewhere that makes sense,” Dekker said. “Where she can get to anywhere she has to work. And traveling with an infant now, I want her life to be as easy as possible.”
Dekker has been a Green Bay Packer fan all his life. He became friends with Aaron Rodgers while in high school, and their friendship grew when Rodgers attended Badgers’ tournament games.
“He’s kept tabs on me throughout my career,” Dekker said. “He’s a good guy to know, because he has been through it all.”
Dekker’s roots with the Packers grew with his marriage to Olivia in July 2018. Olivia’s maiden name was Harlan. She is the daughter of Kevin Harlan, who announces NFL and college basketball games on CBS and NBA games on TNT, and who did Packer preseason games for many years.
Kevin’s father, Bob, was the president & CEO of the Packers from 1989-2008 and is the chairman emeritus.
It’s safe to assume Dekker has some green-and-gold gear in his closet.
“I’m a Packer fan through and through,” Dekker said. “Overseas, the hard part is getting up at 3 a.m. to watch their games, but it is worth it.
“I’ll never lose that part of me, my childhood experience of loving my Wisconsin teams.”
And he plans to return to Janesville next summer.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here,” he said. “It was a great turnout.”