JVG_220729_DEKKER.jpg
Buy Now

Former Wisconsin Badgers basketball star Sam Dekker speaks with a group of children before the start of his two-day basketball camp at Craig High School on Wednesday.

 Anthony Wahl

For the past two days, Sam Dekker has been surrounded by 125 youngsters dribbling and shooting basketballs for about four hours inside the Janesville Craig High fieldhouse.

That should make taking care of his 12-week-old son, Harlan Wolf “Wolfie”, seem like a piece of cake.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you