Girls swim Girls swim: Janesville Parker swept in Big Eight triple dual vs. Beloit Memorial, Madison Memorial ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF Sep 20, 2022 Freshman Lily Mayfield's second-place finish in the 100 backstroke was Janesville Parker's top finish in a Big Eight Conference triangular girls swim meet at Beloit Memorial High School on Tuesday.Madison Memorial swept both Beloit and Parker, and the Purple Knights defeated the Vikings.Mayfield's time in the 100 backstroke was 1:08.91, just behind the winner's time of 1:07.33.Mayfield also had a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:15.48.Other Vikings who had fourth-place finishes were Jessen Arambola-Etchell in the 200 freestyle and Samantha Schumacher in the 100 freestyle."We are down four swimmers due to illness and injury, but the notable nine showed up and swam so well," Parker coach Erin Jensen said."Everyone swam something they haven't yet this season," Jensen said. "We had a lot of best times and even some surprising ones."MADISON MEMORIAL 130, JANESVILLE PARKER 35BELOIT MEMORIAL 116, JANESVILLE PARKER 52MADISON MEMORIAL 116, BELOIT MEMORIAL 54