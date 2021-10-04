GREEN BAY
The same year Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst signed outside linebackers Za’Darius and Preston Smith, he drafted outside linebacker Rashan Gary and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke.
It was a recognition of needs both present and future.
Two years later, Za’Darius Smith might not play again for the Packers after undergoing back surgery last week, and the word complementary no longer applies to the youngsters. They might be still developing, but they are the ones who must fill the pass-rushing void Smith leaves because of an injury that might sideline him the entire season.
Against a declining Pittsburgh Steelers team with loads of problems on its offensive line, the Packers saw these two class of 2019 draftees make plays they will have to make the rest of the season if this is going to be a championship season.
In a 27-17 victory at Lambeau Field, they both showed up.
Gary, the first-round pick, was active against the run, holding the edge and finishing with four solo tackles and two assists as the defense held Steelers rookie Najee Harris to 62 yards on 15 carries. And then after a quiet game statistically rushing the passer, he added a sack and quarterback hit in the fourth quarter when the defense was pinning its ears back against veteran Ben Roethlisberger.
Hardly dominant performances or more than a normal day for Za’Darius Smith, but a sign that the Packers’ front seven this season might be more than just Kenny Clark, Preston Smith and a bunch of role players.
“Z’s a great player, he can rush and do a lot of things,” Keke said. “He’s definitely a problem out there. But I know I have the confidence to be able to go out there and actually get back to the quarterback.
“I know I have the same talents. So there’s a little bit on my shoulders, but I mean ‘RG,’ we talk a lot, watch film together, we know what we can do. Then it’s just go out and play ball and the rest will speak for itself.”
Rashad Gary was a difference maker vs. the Steelers
It’s not too much to ask Gary to provide some disruption, but don’t forget Za’Darius Smith didn’t become a sack machine until his fifth year and he played on one of the most aggressive defenses in the league in Baltimore. Gary is a college defensive end who was used more to stop the run and has a longer way to go as a pass rusher than the typical outside linebacker.
Still, the Packers need him to do more of what he did in the fourth quarter when he bull-rushed rookie left tackle Dan Moore and then leaped over him to grab Roethlisberger. He yanked the 6-5, 240-pound quarterback to the ground giving him 1 ½ sacks for the year.
“Whatever the team expects or needs for me, I’m here,” Gary said. “I’m a hardhat worker. I come to work and I’m just trying to be the best I can day by day so, whatever the team needs me to do, I’m able to do it.”
The Packers will be entering their fourth game this week without Smith and so there’s time for Gutekunst to figure out whether he has the material to make up for his top pass rusher’s loss or needs to seek help.
The latter seemed a likelihood when in the first quarter, Preston Smith went out with a shoulder injury, but luckily for defensive coordinator Joe Barry, Smith returned. He was able to fill snaps, but he didn’t register a single stat and probably will be nursing the injury this week, as the Packers get ready to play Cincinnati.
It looked like Barry might have had some extensive plans to use Gary the same way he would use Za’Darius Smith—lining him up in the middle as a rover and making the defense guess where he was going to rush—but after Preston Smith got hurt, he likely dropped those plans.
The only outside linebackers the Packers have behind Smith and Gary are Jonathan Garvin, Chauncey Rivers and La’Darius Hamilton, three developmental players who can’t be expected to do anything Smith and Gary can. Whatever Barry can get out of them will be a big bonus.
Kingsley Keke now confident and ready to produce for Packers
Besides the development of Gary into an every-down pass-rushing threat, the Packers are counting on Keke to transfer his talent into production. Keke flashed pass-rush potential last year, notching a pair of sacks in a Week 3 game at New Orleans and a Week 13 game against Philadelphia.
But a concussion he suffered later in the season sidelined him for the year and it took him a while before he felt right again. Over the offseason, he gained strength and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery raved about his potential during training camp, saying he was expecting a big season.
Then an ankle injury sidelined him for more than two weeks and he was slow out of the gate to start the season. He was struggling with his confidence and the pressure to be a force.
“For me, every year is big, but now I know I have a lot more opportunity for myself so sometimes I just be overthinking,” Keke said. “Anxieties sometimes come from playing this game.
“But my head is right. I’m feeling good, my confidence is back now from last year (after) my concussion and all those things I had. But I’m doing better now. I’m feeling good and I’m happy.”
He was especially happy after using a bull rush to back left guard Kevin Dotson into Roethlisberger and finish the play by stripping the ball out of the quarterback’s hands. Clark was there to scoop it up at the Pittsburgh 23-yard line with the score tied 7-7.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers needed four plays to get the Packers in the end zone and give them a lead they would not relinquish.
“It was huge for my confidence, you know,” Keke said. “I started getting back last week. I was playing a lot more physical and I’m getting on a roll and now I feel I feel like I’m in my X-factor, I’m coming back to myself, my confidence.
“I’m just going to keep rolling and keep pushing forward.”
For the Packers, it’s imperative Keke and Gary continue doing both.