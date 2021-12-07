MADISON
University of Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard and his assistants watched closely in the spring and summer as nine holdovers from last season—six of whom were not in the regular rotation—and eight newcomers began the process of laying a foundation of mental and physical toughness.
“I sensed it when I watched their work ethic,” Gard said. “I started to see some of it last spring in the weight room with how they attacked that and the mission they were on.”
Assistant coach Dean Oliver concurred.
“It shows the character of the players,” Oliver said. “You’ve got to give their parents credit because they are about the team and working hard. They want to be around people that are like them and that is what they’ve got on this team.”
UW (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten), which opens Big Ten play at 6 p.m. today against visiting Indiana (7-1, 1-0), has flourished for myriad reasons despite the roster featuring so many new faces and only one returning senior, guard Brad Davison.
Sophomore guard Johnny Davis (20.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game) is performing like a first-team, All-Big Ten performer. Davison (15.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) has provided scoring, defense and leadership at key moments.
Sophomore forward Steven Crowl (9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) has struggled down low against physical players but has shown he can score from inside and outside, and pass the ball effectively. Junior forward Tyler Wahl (8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg) has arguably been UW’s best and most versatile defender.
Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn defends Marquette’s Stevie Mitchell last Saturday.
Freshmen guards Chucky Hepburn (7.4 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg) and Lorne Bowman (4.3 ppg, 53.3% on 3-pointers) have displayed the maturity of veterans, and several other players have contributed key moments in several games.
“I thought we had a lot of good pieces,” Gard said. “How it was all going to come together, obviously, we’re still not anywhere near the end of that story.
“But I think the one thing has helped—and maybe it has bonded us quicker than normal—is their resiliency and their grit and their togetherness and their toughness.
“It is obviously early but I’ve liked what I have seen from this group for a long time. Just wanted to see how we’d stack up when we got into real games.”
The results so far have been impressive.
The Badgers fell behind Texas A&M by 16 points with 12 minutes, 4 seconds left in the opening half in the first game of the Maui Invitational.
Rather than fold, UW battled back to take a 35-34 halftime lead and won by 11. After falling behind by 16 points, UW outscored the Aggies, 51-19, over a span of 22:19 to build a 16-point lead.
In the second round against then-No. 12 Houston, UW shot 57.1% in building a 40-20 halftime lead. The Cougars rallied in the second half, but UW never trailed and held on for a 65-63 victory.
In the title game against Saint Mary’s, UW wiped out a 10-point second-half deficit to win, 61-55. Wahl scored eight points and Davis added five to help the Badgers close with a 16-9 run over the final 5:12.
“I was impressed with Wisconsin’s toughness,” BTN analyst Robbie Hummel said after UW’s victory over Saint Mary’s. “They played from behind for most of the game. But at the end of the day, they were tough. They were physical. And they did exactly what they needed to do: Let Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl take you home.”
More recently, UW was the better team in the second half in victories over Georgia Tech and Marquette.
Davis, Wahl and Davison have hit big shots. Wahl has made critical defensive plays. UW has taken care of the ball, gotten to the free-throw line and displayed remarkable poise.
“We always try to stay positive and stick together,” Davison said. “At the end of the day, the thing you can control is sticking together and realizing you can split it into four-minute games and we can always bounce back.
“Even if we take a punch, we know we’re more than capable with the guys we have on our team to throw some punches of our own.”
Much of the cohesion and chemistry evident so far this season was built during offseason workouts. UW’s senior-laden team last season missed the benefits of those workouts because of COVID-19.
Another factor that can’t be ignored is the makeup of the staff, with Sharif Chambliss replacing Alando Tucker.
More than a half-dozen sources close to the UW athletic department and/or Tucker told the Journal Sentinel last summer Tucker engaged in a coordinated plan to undermine Gard and get himself installed as coach.
Tucker was not retained and Chambliss came on board in May.
Watching UW play so far this season it is clear there is little—if any—tension in the locker room and the staff is enjoying teaching a younger team.
Oliver noted the preseason workouts were a crucial start.
“Impossible,” he said when asked if this UW team would be playing as well as it is without the preseason workouts. “I don’t want to imagine that.
“They’ve shown toughness. We’ve got to get tougher in certain moments. We’ve got to get more experience. But they have shown fight and grit early on.
“Now it is easy to do early in the season. But can you continue it? That is the challenge for us. Can we keep that toughness and grow it and get even stronger?”