People who met certain conditions were eligible for a special immigration status under the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. DACA was created after Congress did not pass the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act. DREAM was supposed to help grant legal status to young immigrants living in America.
Since Congress did not pass the DREAM Act, President Barack Obama issued an executive order for DACA in 2012 to protect young immigrants at risk of deportation. While this program has issued them protections from deportation, it does not provide them with a pathway to citizenship.
The average age of arrival in the U.S. of a Dreamer is six, therefore, many of these Dreamers don’t have roots to where they came from as a child or many memories of their home country. Dreamers are very important to our country because they are a part of our workforce, create economic growth, and overall contribute to the success of America.
Throughout everything that has happened with the DACA program, there is still no pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients. Many Republicans in Congress want a deal where DACA recipients receive a pathway to citizenship along with more funding to secure the southern border. This has created gridlock in Congress to the point where no party is getting what they want.
For DACA recipients to finally get a pathway to citizenship, compromise needs to be made. First, the issue itself needs to be addressed and be taken off the back burner. Then, Congress needs to create bipartisan legislation to create a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients along with funding to secure the southern border. This way, both parties will get what they want and DACA recipients will finally have a pathway to citizenship.