MADISON
Paul Chryst noticed Braelon Allen’s presence in Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan on Saturday.
“Not only did everyone see it,” Chryst said, “but you feel it.”
Allen, who carries 238 pounds on his 6-foot, 2-inch frame, has a way of making tacklers feel his presence.
The freshman from Fond du Lac has gotten carries in two of UW’s four games this season after missing the Notre Dame game because of a concussion.
He carried just five times against Michigan for 19 yards, pushing his season total to 49 yards on 12 carries—an average of 4.1 yards per carry.
Yet Allen appears to be on the verge of seeing his workload increase for two reasons: UW’s ground game needs a spark, and Allen’s combination of size and explosiveness between the tackles is something no other back on the roster has been able to show consistently.
“His trajectory keeps going up that way,” Chryst said, “and he can give us something that is maybe a little bit different.”
Allen was told by running backs coach Gary Brown to be ready to go in short-yardage situations or when UW used 22 personnel—two backs and two tight ends—against the Wolverines.
Allen was the third tailback UW used, coming in behind starter Chez Mellusi and reserve Jalen Berger.
His first carry came in the second quarter, with UW facing third and 1 from its 34. Allen powered into the line for 2 yards and a first down.
Seven plays later, on second and 1 from the Wolverines’ 31, Allen powered between the tackles for 7 yards. That helped set up Collin Larsh’s 34-yard field-goal to help UW pull within 10-3.
His final carry of the half was his longest and most important.
UW took over at its 37-yard line after a squib kickoff, trailing 13-3. The Badgers had just 22 seconds to make something happen.
Chryst called a running play on first down, which resulted in boos coming from the Camp Randall Stadium crowd.
But when Allen powered between the tackles for 9 yards to the 46, Chryst called UW’s second time out because the freshman had given UW a chance to score.
Quarterback Graham Mertz then hit Chimere Dike for gains of 36 and 18 yards to help UW pull within 13-10 at halftime.
“We all bring something different and that is something that I can bring,” Allen said of his ability to push the pile. “Not that other guys can’t. Isaac Guerendo is 225 pounds and he runs 24 miles per hour. He can do a little bit of that.”
Nevertheless, UW (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) is just eighth in the Big Ten in rushing at 163.3 yards per game. Illinois (2-4, 1-2), which plays host to UW on Saturday, is ranked fifth in the league against the run. Teams are averaging 3.5 yards per carry and 112.7 yards per game against the Illini.
Speaking with reporters, Allen sounded more mature than the average college freshman. He talked about the need to be patient about his playing time—somewhat surprising because he reclassified to join UW a year earlier and is confident in his athletic ability.
“It has been a process for sure, learning everything,” he said. “Now I’m finally starting to get comfortable and starting to come along, which is cool to see.”