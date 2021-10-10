CINCINNATI
Battered worse than at any point in coach Matt LaFleur’s tenure, the Green Bay Packers overcame extensive injuries to post what perhaps was their most impressive victory of the season on Sunday.
After several attempts.
Mason Crosby missed three field-goal attempts, two of them potential game-winners, along with an early point-after touchdown. But he overcame his case of the yips just in time to nail a 49-yard attempt with 1 minute, 55 seconds left in overtime to give the Packers a 25-22 victory over the upstart Cincinnati Bengals.
“It was just fourth and inches,” LaFleur said. “I went over to Mason and I said, ‘Hey, what do you think?’
“I saw the look in his eyes. There was zero flinch from him. If I felt anything different, we were going for (the first down).”
Crosby had made 24 consecutive field goal attempts and 20 consecutive extra-point kicks dating to last season. He was 11 for 11 on PATs and 6 for 6 on field goals to start this season.
Crosby’s previous last miss came in the 2019 season finale against Detroit.
“I have every confidence I’m going to make every kick,” Crosby said. “I had a couple go bad there. I was really happy to hit that last one. There was a little bit of relief.”
The Packers were doing everything to change the karma prior to Crosby’s last kick.
Receiver Davante Adams said he didn’t watch. Aaron Rodgers said he stood at the end of the sideline rather than in the middle, as he had for Crosby’s misses.
“I was just trying to not be too superstitious,” LaFleur said. “I just was holding my breath.”
A total of five field goals were missed, three by Crosby and two by the Bengals’ Evan McPherson. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time in NFL history that three potential winning field goals were missed in the fourth quarter or overtime of a game.
The Packers’ fourth consecutive win came with four of their seven best players unavailable. Cornerback Jaire Alexander joined edge rusher Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve this week.
Left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the physically unable to perform list, and left guard Elgton Jenkins missed his third straight game, the equivalent to a short-term stint on the injured reserve.
With rookie center Josh Myers out, the Packers were without three starting linemen. Lucas Patrick filled Myers’ spot at center and had only one wayward snap, which ended up taking a fortuitous turn to running back Aaron Jones in the third quarter.
The Packers were also without deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who remains on injured reserve, though Davante Adams filled that role—and everything else—for the Packers.
No matter, the Packers (4-1) recovered from an early 7-0 hole and controlled most of the game, taking a 22-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
McPherson doinked a 57-yard field goal high off the right upright inside the game’s final minute. The Packers responded with a 20-yard connection between Aaron Rodgers and Adams, but Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of regulation was wide left.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception on the first play of overtime to Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to set up an apparent game-winner. But Crosby missed another kick, this one from 40 yards, three plays later.
It was LaFleur’s 30th career victory against only seven defeats, an .810 winning percentage that’s the best in NFL history among coaches with 30 career wins.
Through three possessions, Rodgers had a statistical anomaly. He had completed only two of his first seven passes for 20 yards. One was an interception intended for Adams, who did not catch either of his first two targets.
At that point, Rodgers’ passer rating was exactly zero. It did not stay there.
Rodgers and Adams ended up having a field day against an overwhelmed Bengals secondary. Adams finished with 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers, finding the groove with his favorite receiver, finished 27 of 39 for 344 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and 103 rating.
Packers running back A.J. Dillon had four catches for 49 yards, including a 12-yard catch for his first career touchdown. But the star of the backfield was Aaron Jones with 103 yards on 14 carries.
PACKERS 25, BENGALS 22 22 (OT)
Green Bay 0 16 3 3 3—25
Cincinnati 7 7 0 8 0—22
First Quarter
Cin—Perine 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:15. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: Burrow 5 pass to Perine on 4th-and-3; Mixon 10 run; Burrow 10 pass to Perine. Cincinnati 7, Green Bay 0.
Second Quarter
GB—Dillon 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (kick failed), 11:49. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 34 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-12; Aa.Rodgers 14 pass to Lewis. Cincinnati 7, Green Bay 6.
GB—FG Crosby 44, 7:24. Drive: 6 plays, 36 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 24 pass to Adams. Green Bay 9, Cincinnati 7.
GB—Adams 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:07. Drive: 9 plays, 81 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-6; Aa.Rodgers 24 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 22 pass to Adams. Green Bay 16, Cincinnati 7.
Cin—Chase 70 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :36. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 00:31. Green Bay 16, Cincinnati 14.
Third Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 44, 5:45. Drive: 12 plays, 56 yards, 7:38. Key Plays: Amos 0 interception return to Green Bay 23; Aa.Rodgers 8 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-3; Aa.Rodgers 8 pass to Tonyan on 3rd-and-4; Dillon 17 run; Aa.Rodgers 2 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-9. Green Bay 19, Cincinnati 14.
Fourth Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 22, 11:20. Drive: 7 plays, 81 yards, 3:48. Key Play: Aa.Rodgers 59 pass to Adams. Green Bay 22, Cincinnati 14.
Cin—Mixon 8 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 3:27. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:53. Key Plays: B.Wilson kick return to Cincinnati 25; Perine 11 run; Burrow 10 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-6; Burrow 2 run on 4th-and-2; Burrow 19 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-6. Green Bay 22, Cincinnati 22.
Overtime
GB—FG Crosby 49, 1:55. Drive: 6 plays, 29 yards, 2:19. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 20 pass to Lewis; Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-16. Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22.
A—64,195.
TEAM STATISTICS
GB Cin
First downs 21 18
Third down eff 4-11 5-14
Fourth down eff 0-0 2-2
Total net yards 466 367
Total plays 63 65
Avg gain 7.4 5.6
Net yards rushing 133 103
Rushes 22 24
Avg per rush 6.05 4.29
Net yards passing 333 264
Sacked-yds lost 2-11 3-17
Gross-yds passing 344 281
Completed-att. 27-39 26-38
Had intercepted 1 2
Yards-pass play 8.122 6.439
Punts-avg. 2-33.5 5-38.8
Total return yardage 38 164
Penalties-yds 2-10 2-21
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Time of possession 33:59 34:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, Jones 14-103, Dillon 8-30. Cincinnati, Perine 11-59, Mixon 10-33, Burrow 3-11.
PASSING—Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-39-1-344. Cincinnati, Burrow 26-38-2-281.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, Adams 11-206, Dillon 4-49, Jones 4-6, Lewis 2-34, Cobb 2-30, Lazard 2-6, Tonyan 1-8, Hill 1-5. Cincinnati, Chase 6-159, Higgins 5-32, Boyd 4-24, Perine 4-24, Uzomah 2-16, C.Evans 2-15, D.Sample 2-9, Mixon 1-2.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—Green Bay, Amos 6-2-0, Campbell 5-3-0, Savage 5-1-0, King 4-1-0, Barnes 3-3-1, Clark 3-3-0, Stokes 3-1-0, Gary 2-3-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, P.Smith 1-3-1, Burks 1-1-0, Yiadom 1-0-0, Lowry 0-2-.5, Slaton 0-2-.5, Keke 0-2-0, Lancaster 0-2-0, Black 0-1-0. Cincinnati, Bates 8-1-0, Bell 8-1-0, Awuzie 5-1-0, Pratt 4-1-0, L.Wilson 3-3-0, Hilton 3-1-0, Reader 2-3-0, Hendrickson 2-2-2, B.Hill 1-3-0, Davis-Gaither 1-1-0, Apple 1-0-0, Waynes 1-0-0, Tupou 0-3-0, Hubbard 0-1-0, Ray 0-1-0, C.Sample 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS—Green Bay, Campbell 1-13, Amos 1-0. Cincinnati, Awuzie 1-42.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Green Bay, Crosby 51, 40, 36. Cincinnati, McPherson 57, 49.