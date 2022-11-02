Some things at the start of this November feel right to Brodhead/Juda high school football coach Jim Matthys.
One of them is playing a conference opponent in a quarterfinal WIAA playoff game.
“We’ve done that in the past,” Matthys said. “A lot of times with Big Foot or Evansville.”
But there are other things that seem strange to Matthys.
“I don’t think we’ve ever practiced in shorts in November,” Matthys said.
But that is what the Cardinals are doing with the daytime temperatures in the 70s just a few days before we turn back the clocks an hour.
Brodhead/Juda (9-2) is preparing for Friday night’s WIAA Division 5 quarterfinal game against Southwestern Wisconsin Conference rival Prairie du Chien. The Blackhawks beat the Cardinals 30-21 on Oct. 2 to cement the SWC title.
That also earned Prairie du Chien the No. 1 seed in its Division 5 bracket over Brodhead/Juda, the No. 2 seed.
Matthys said playing a conference foe at this stage of the playoffs can be an advantage because less scouting is needed—but that can turn into a disadvantage, too.
“Having two teams from the conference still playing at this level speaks volumes for the quality of teams in our conference,” Matthys said.
The earlier loss to Prairie du Chien does not decrease the Cardinals’ confidence level going back to the Blackhawks’ field Friday night, the head coach said.
He said a sophomore who had to punt in the first meeting because of an injury muffed a punt snap to set up the Blackhawks on a short field before a touchdown drive. Then the ensuing kickoff bounced around and was recovered by the Blackhawks to set up another short TD drive that put Prairie du Chien ahead 14-0.
Despite those miscues, the Cardinals were able to rally and led 21-17 just before halftime.
Prairie du Chien scored to take a 23-21 lead into halftime and added another touchdown in the third quarter that concluded the scoring.
Matthys doesn’t see why the Cardinals can’t eliminate those costly mistakes in the rematch.
Prairie du Chien and Brodhead/Juda have both rolled through their first two playoff games.
The Blackhawks beat No. 8 seed Omro 49-13 in their opener and beat No. 5 River Valley 52-15 last week.
The Cardinals beat No. 7 Wisconsin Luther Prep 48-7 in their opener and shut out No. 3 Laconia 42-0 last Friday.
Matthys’ son, Blake, just earned All-SWC first-team honors on offense and defense, including the Defensive Player of the Year award.
He led the potent Cardinals’ rushing attack with 853 yards rushing (6.9-yard average) with 14 touchdowns. The junior also led the team as a linebacker with 77 solo and 25 assisted tackles. He also had three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.
Senior lineman Austin Moe also was a two-way first-team All-SWC pick. Moe helped open holes that produced 2,664 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns. On the defensive line, Moe was in on 54 tackles, including 38 solo.
The winner of Friday night’s game plays the winner of the matchup between No. 2 seeded Racine Lutheran at No. 1 seeded Mayville in a Division 5 semifinal game Friday, Nov. 11.
A trip to a semifinals would not be new ground for Brodhead/Juda’s head coach. Matthys has taken three squads to the Division 4 semifinals in 2007, 2010 and 2011. The Cardinals won two of those three games.
And the extended forecast indicates they might be able to keep those practice shorts on for another week.