If you’ve ever wondered what living on the cusp is like, step outside.
The word “cusp” is defined as “transition between two different states.” We’re not talking about the difference between Wisconsin and Illynesia here. Fishing is much more important than that.
Lakes in this part of the country are too thin to walk on but too thick to boat right now.
Rivers are an exception. Boat launches can provide icy access now. But with a bucket of sand and much determination you can get out on the Rock, Wisconsin and Mississippi after fish.
Many lakes have fishable ice, too, once you get beyond thin and dangerous ice along the shoreline. The term “fishable” is directly related to a fisher’s intrepidity. Safe ice? There is none across southern Wisconsin. But ice by definition is never safe. It’s all about weighing danger against desire.
When you’re living on the cusp, feeding a fishing addiction to a point of contentment means travel to a different latitude.
Drive three hours north and there is plenty of hardwater in Wisconsin. If your boat is not winterized, you can get out on rivers around here, or head south for more fishing options, including lakes.
In just more than six hours you can be catching crappies and bass down on Lake of Egypt in southern Illinois, wearing a light jacket instead of a snowmobile suit. Mark Twain Lake in Missouri provides similar fishing options if you have an aversion to fishing down the flatlands.
In a couple of weeks, we’ll almost certainly see the arrival of typical January weather, with both Lake Mendota and Big Green Lake “safe” enough to provide access with ATVs.
Janesville’s green Christmas is a true gift after contending with December weather for the previous two months. Cabin fever is a genuine mental health issue. Personally, if I go more than six weeks without seeing bare ground and open water, it results in a state of clinical depression.
Getting out in the boat is not a comfortable experience when daily high temperatures are just above freezing—especially if a breeze is blowing. But we’ve seen at least a couple days these past several weeks when winds were calm and the sun felt doubly delicious from both warmth and glee from the knowledge of being out there catching walleyes when the rest of Wisconsin anglers weren’t.
One or two days on the open water doesn’t bring the satisfaction of being out there the five or six days a week it takes to appease the fishin’ Jones of a hardcore angler.
Those days when the inclement weather typical when living on the cusp can be spent pondering and planning trips to different latitudes.
Lake Winnibigoshish in northern Minnesota is certainly a contender for winter perch jerkin’ capital of the universe. Red Lake is just down the road and the place to go on a personal-best quest for a giant crappie through the ice.
Personally, I like the tussle of a giant crappie at the other end of a long pole. There are four sprawling Corps of Engineers lakes along the I-55 corridor in the state of Mississippi with the potential for producing the next world record crappie.
It’s been six years since the tailwaters of the Grenada dam produced my personal best 3-pound, 7-ounce slab. Tailwaters of Lake Enid just up the road produced a world record that has stood for decades. Lake Arkabutla is on the bucket list, with Lake Sardis just outside Memphis just a long day’s drive from Janesville.
Verdant green grass. Blues. Ribs. Giant crappies. There is a New Year’s resolution in there somewhere.
